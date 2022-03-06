What Would You Do With $500?

I used to talk about money here back when I didn’t have any. Oh, and those two nickels? I’m still not able to rub them together.

But, seriously — who can these days?

I can’t explain my financial woes in 150 words or less, nor do I desire to do anything but find the humor in talking about money on this platform. But what do I have copious amounts of? Space for Gratitude: I am thankful for getting by with a little help from my friends. And I am unfathomably appreciative of my parents’ support by providing a soft place to land while I finish school and get on my feet. Scratch that — I don’t want to be on my feet. I’d rather be lying on my back making dough angels all at night while my kids spend the weekend at their dad’s house.

However, until then, I’d stash the counterfeit $500 buckaroos away because when it rains — it frickin’ pours!

This post was previously published on The Brain is a Noodle.

Photo credit: Unsplash