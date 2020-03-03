Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Whatever Is Worth Doing…

Whatever Is Worth Doing…

“In truth, whatever is worth doing at all, is worth doing well.” — Lord Chesterfield

Whatever Is Worth Doing…

“In truth, whatever is worth doing at all, is worth doing well.” — Lord Chesterfield

That quote is the first thing that popped into my mind when I happened upon this mud-encrusted truck. Covered from top to bottom, bumper to bumper, no square inch was left uncovered. Clearly the driver poured his or her heart into the task as they enjoyed an off-road adventure!

Big or small, commonplace or unusual, each new day presents us with the opportunity to do things: sing a lullaby, fix a squeaky door, write a book, wash windows, run for public office, pull weeds, save a life, bake bread, volunteer at the soup kitchen, grocery shop, or pump gas.

What was the last task you poured your heart into?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on tuesdayswithlaurie

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

