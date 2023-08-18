When Love Becomes Exhausting: How to Let Go

When two individuals are in a relationship and love each other, it can be exhausting to maintain that love. They may admire and appreciate each other initially, but over time, their differences in personality, habits, and values may cause conflicts, and both parties may feel mentally exhausted due to the constant bickering. They try to resolve their differences through communication and even seek help from psychologists but to no avail. They treat each other with love and sincerity, but they are loving each other in the wrong way, which makes it unbearable for their partner. As a result, they argue constantly and both feel drained.

Initially, they may be able to tolerate each other and compromise, but as time goes by, their patience with each other will wear thin, and both parties will feel increasingly tired. When opposite-sex individuals are in a relationship and love each other, but it becomes exhausting, letting go may also be a form of love.”

1. Leaving doesn’t mean loving, it’s because it’s “tiring”.

Two people together should seek happiness, help each other, consider each other, treat each other kindly, and be able to feel loved and cared for by each other in this relationship. This is the original intention.

However, some people who love each other, when they are together, are too self-righteous, always thinking they are right, and don’t know how to get along with the other person in the way they expect, often doing things that hurt the other person.

They try to solve the problem through communication, but they both lack patience, resulting in more and more misunderstandings. Both feel exhausted when they are together. At this time, choosing to leave, to help each other and let go of oneself, maybe because they are really not suitable for each other and that’s why love is so tiring.

2. Knowing how to let go, make way for each other, and to start anew.

When two people are together, they are willing to sacrifice a lot for each other but find it hard to tolerate some small flaws in each other. They often can’t help but quarrel over small things and get caught up in trivial matters, even though they love each other deeply.

Over time, they begin to lose patience with each other. They want to be close, but they are often mistreated. If one person always thinks they are right, they might use their love to manipulate the other and make unreasonable demands. At this point, they may feel mentally exhausted.

If that’s the case, choosing to let go, make way for each other, and to start anew may be a wise choice.

Sometimes, letting go is also a kind of fulfillment. If two people truly love each other but have incompatible personalities, values, and lifestyles, and neither of them is willing to change for the other, frequent disagreements and conflicts will eventually tire them out. Maybe they can help each other out in times of crisis, but in peaceful and ordinary life, they find it difficult to live together happily. They either argue or give each other silent treatment, and in the end, they lose to trivial squabbles. It’s exhausting to love, but what can they do if they can’t bear to let go? It’s better to let go and let each other find a more suitable partner. It’s a way of fulfilling each other.

