When She Only Dates Guys Over 6 Feet

Ladies, I get it. You like tall guys. You want to be protected. You want to feel feminine around him, especially when you’re wearing four-inch heels.

Height has always been a factor. It always will be. That’s the unfiltered truth.

Imagine this scenario:

Two men are standing in front of you. Let’s make them clones. Same face. Same financial background. Same personality. But somehow, one of them is taller than the other. In other words, height is the only variable. Most women would pick the taller guy.

Luckily, real life is not like that. Shorter guys can still win someone over with their sense of humor, wealth, attractiveness, or fame.

Everything comes back to biology and reproduction. People are constantly looking for clues that indicate whether someone would produce healthy children. They do this subconsciously. This is the same reason why guys like curves. It symbolizes fertility. However, that generates a different response.

. . .

Here is a story for you.

Some guy on an online dating forum was frustrated. He was tired of women who write the following on their dating profiles:

“Don’t talk to me if you’re under 6 feet.”

So, this is what he did. He wrote this as a comeback:

“Don’t talk to me if you’re not at least 38DD.”

Immediately, he started receiving messages. They were not good. Some women called him a jerk. Others gave him death threats. Ironically, some of these same women had a height requirement on their profiles.

LOL.

Now, I know most people don’t act this way. This example represents the worst in people. The shallowest. The ones who care deeply about social status, materialistic possessions, and other people’s opinions. Regardless, here are some key takeaways.

. . .

Online dating is dehumanizing.

Scrolling through a seemingly endless pile of dating profiles will change you. You will forget that these are people with feelings, lives, and a beating heart. With each swipe, you start to see them as a random assortment of products on a grocery store shelf. You will most likely taste some of them. Some will taste sweet, while others will taste sour. Some might even be bitter. It all depends on their diet.

. . .

Meeting people in person is the way to go.

I can’t wait for the pandemic to be over. Don’t we all? I look forward to the day where I can go to a concert with nothing on my mind besides having fun. I will also be fully enjoying my cooking and fitness classes.

Attending in-person events is my favorite way of meeting new people. It just feels right. You can start each conversation by casually talking about the topic relevant to the event. You naturally get to know people better as you see the same faces each week. You can then decide whether you want to pursue a romantic relationship with anyone.

. . .

There is still a place for online dating.

You have to admit, online dating is efficient. You can quickly use filters to evaluate lifestyle compatibility. For example, some people do not want children. Other people actively look for partners with the same religion. By using filters, singles can narrow down their options and avoid wasting precious time.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: Unsplash