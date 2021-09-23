Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / When the Water Is Gone — Rudy Francisco

When the Water Is Gone — Rudy Francisco

“Trying to get as much July into my lungs” is a phrase that brought me to the work of spoken poet Rudy Francisco.

by Leave a Comment

The Short Read:

“In one of my earliest memories, I am eight years old.
I have a fistful of afternoon
And I am asking the summer if it will always be this glorious?!
I remember taking a deep breath, trying to take as much July into my lungs as humanly possible
Thinking maybe I’d be able to convince it that 31 days just isn’t enough.”

Seth Godin says that the climate crisis is — in part — a marketing problem. In my effort to find better messaging, I happened on this opening stanza of spoken poetry by Rudy Francisco. I was drawn in by the daring and dreaming of an 8-year-old, splashing around on slip & slides and dodging super soakers— and then taken on a roller coaster after.

He paints pictures … with words,
walks you through drenched sidewalks
where the laughter and high-pitched screams of kids ping off the walls in the neighbourhood.

He ends his poem “When the Water Is Gone” with the phrase “I wonder if the next generation will know water the same way I did.”

His poetry dared me. It dared me to make my difference — the difference that is within my power.

“As much July into my lungs” has since become my summer reminder to share my concern, hope and alarm about what is happening.
I make time to learn more about climate change with others.
I take extra steps to inform myself about the options available.
I talk about it. Passionately. Urgently. Everywhere.

Have a listen. And then, please share your #MakeTakeTalk
We can still make a difference — one that requires each of us to get engaged and do something NOW.

If you have an extra moment, watch Rudy as he reads his poem on YouTube (the link is at the bottom of this article).

It is a treat.
And an entreaty.

The Longer Read:

Get as much July into my lungs

We are grateful that the summer has arrived
At last!

How many of us have super memories of lazy hazy days on a dock or jetty?

Or the stick of our clothes to our bodies as we hasten off the subway and dash home for a cleansing shower?

Is this what July means to you? Are these some of your summer and childhood memories?

Super soakers, slip & slides

So many memories of summer come attached with water.
And the need to cool down.

In North America
it is usually kids in neon suits and boards shorts
dripping from top to toe
hydrating on giant popsicles

In another part of the world,
it could be a dip in the river
or taking in the cool breeze as you play on the edge of the beach

Or it could be a handkerchief,
soaked in water,
pressed to the back of the neck
catching a breeze
as your own private air conditioning

In one generation

How did we give all this up?
In the space of one generation?
How are we at a point where we cannot guarantee our children
and our children’s children
the pleasure and memories of this abundance?

In the span of one generation, we are watching rivers run dry
Dams being built
Droughts across the land
Deluge as the infrequent rains slips off the dry earth
hardened with the heat
like it is some fine ceramic

What ‘better’ were we seeking for them
that it came at the expense of what was free and abundant?

Be careful how you use the water

When you tell the story of your youth
Will it include water?

How will you describe it?
What will be your words?

Or do you think you will
take your grandchild by the hand
and run their fingers under a tap.

#MakeTakeTalk

How did this poem affect you?
How will you choose to share it?

CREDIT & THANKS; DEFINITIONS & RESOURCES:

Previously Published on medium

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Karena de Souza

Global citizen|GenZ Parent|Future of Work|RTW Traveler

