When They Ask to Be Friends After a Breakup, Here’s What to Do

People are more likely to date people they enjoyed being around. You and your ex had a lot in common, you both enjoyed similar activities (other than sex), and your personalities didn’t clash, so a friendship might work.

Stay friends only if you don’t have the plan to win them back or keep an eye on them.

The good news is that you don’t have to give up that friendship forever if you are actually over the romantic aspect of your relationship. It’s natural to want to stay friends with an ex so that you can keep them in your life in some capacity.

If your relationship was healthy and non-toxic and you truly loved them as a human being, breaking up can feel like losing your best friend. Nobody wants to lose someone who lifted them and added value to their lives in ways other than sexual ways. So, I have some suggestions for you, let me show you how to transform your heartbreak into a lifelong friendship with your ex.

1. Be Honest with Yourself

Before deciding whether or not to initiate first contact, take a moment to be completely open up with yourself. Why? because it should be a sincere desire to be platonic friends with your ex, or are you secretly hoping that rekindling the flames will occur? If the latter is true, you need to pause because you may require additional time.

Your emotional self-inventory will help you check yourself and ensure you aren’t holding onto hope you’ll get your ex back. Because heartbreak may be guaranteed if you don’t completely be yourself.

2. Stay cool.

Keep it light. That is to say, don’t make it strange. You might feel a strong desire to revisit the past and process the breakup when you first see your ex. Even though you have a history with this person, keep in mind that you are just starting a new friendship, so treat it like any other new friendship.

Reconnect with one another rather than dwelling on the past. There is a good chance that you are different people apart from each other.

Newly single people frequently re-discover who they are, and discover new interests and hobbies. Get to know your ex all over again because it’s likely that they are different now.

3. Treat them like friends and avoid hucking up.

If they want to become a friend, treat them like one. It has the potential to perplex them or make them believe that you are experiencing new feelings. It doesn’t look good either way, so treat them like you would any other good friend.

Simplicity is the key to avoiding pitfalls and confusion. It’s too easy to mix personal feelings with friendship, and you could easily end up in a half-baked relationship you weren’t trying to seek out in the first place.

If this were not the case, Set boundaries that include no romantic touching, no dates, or anything else that will help keep lines clear and be open about your expectations for the friendship.

3. Prepare a strategy for handling jealousy.

Would the thought of your ex dating someone else send you into a frantic spiral of jealousy? If that’s the case, you shouldn’t be friends with your ex. Give yourself more time to heal before resuming the friendship, if that resonates with you. However, seeing them for the first time with a new partner can still have an impact.

Be gentle with yourself and f, and avoid blaming yourself and claiming that you should have waited longer. In the end, they can move on with their lives now that they are apart from yours.

Because it’s possible to feel an unanticipated twinge of pain when you see your ex with someone new on their arm, it’s a good idea to have a jealousy game plan ready.

Remember, there’s a reason why you two have broken up. Instead of focusing on your ex, try to be happy for your friend.

4. Make a quick break.

The most important thing you can do to help speed up the healing process is to ensure that your breakup was as clean as possible if you want any hope of rekindling a friendship with your ex. That means avoiding negative remarks about them, ugly arguments, and potentially hurtful statements.

To be friends, you must stop harboring resentment, hurt, or anger toward them.” Some hurt feelings are often unavoidable, but there are ways to lessen their severity. Also, if you still secretly have feelings for each other, you might want to hold off on rekindling a friendship.

5. Mute them on social media.

Disengage them on social media if you want to heal and become friends with them sooner. To avoid stalking your ex on social media, self-control is crucial. It’s unhealthy, and you can stop it by muting them on social media. Instead of stalking your ex on social media, consider how many more productive and healthy activities you could be doing.

While you have the option to completely delete or block them, you can also take a more gentle approach by muting them. If that feels right, don’t be afraid to do so.

No one can blame you for wanting to burn some virtual earth after a breakup, but there are ways to soften that approach in the hope of a friendlier future.

Muting them keeps you out of their life and prevents you from having to awkwardly send them a friend request when you’re not ready to be friends.

6. Spend some quality time apart.

This is just as important as the clean break, if not more so. Take some “quality time apart” to recuperate and move on. In reality, many relationships began as friendships. If you start as friends, it might work to go back to being just friends, even if the romantic relationship didn’t work out. But always take some time off to get over the romantic attachment that’s still there. You can take as much time as you like.

7. Organize Social Events Carefully.

Now is the time, after some thought, you feel prepared to enter the friend zone, if that’s the case, you should carefully plan your first hang out. Avoid being alone ahangingang out in public places.

Also, it’s probably a good idea to stay away from romantic places or places that will make you or them feel romantic. It is essential to establish a friendly and upbeat tone.

In a nutshell.

The sooner you decide to treat them as a friend rather than an ex, the sooner you will also start to feel that way. concentrating on truly understanding your ex-partner as a person. Without into their lives, find out who they are, and also encourage them to the same name

