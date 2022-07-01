Where Can You Meet High-Value Men? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

where can you meet good

men this is an age-old question but i

suppose it’s one that in an era of

online dating where we feel like we are

sick and tired some of us even burning

out meeting people through apps we’re

ready to meet someone in real life and

when returning to that question of how

do i meet someone in real life what do i

need to do people so often ask me where

do i go before i even get into the video

before i even get into the video

subscribe to this channel if you haven’t

already hit the notification bell so

that you don’t miss any future videos

and we have a brand new website

howtogettheguy.com if you haven’t been

over there in a minute it looks gorgeous

we’ve put a ton of work into it and on

the home page there’s this really cool

tool now where you can put in the issue

you’re having in your love life and it

will recommend the best program i have

for where you’re at right now so go

check that out that’s been really

popular that is over at

howtogettheguy.com

so is there an ideal place to meet

someone that we would be attracted to

it’s really seductive isn’t it the idea

that there is such a place that

we could go to this one fountain of

wonderful people that are like us and in

a sense i suppose you can engineer it

that way you could start by say going to

places where

people who would have similar interests

to you would go if you’re a very active

person you might join a running club

because you’re going to find people who

also value health and fitness now that’s

an oversimplification just because

someone has the same interest as us it

doesn’t mean they have the same values

as us but

it’s still a progress isn’t it from

going to a bar where what are the

chances that the random person you meet

in a bar is going to share your values

your worldview

or we could not go down the values and

interest

based approach and simply say

where would there be a lot of attractive

people you could go to a tough mudder

jameson

or there’ll be a lot of strapping men

who are all

deciding to do something rigorous and

challenging and you might find some

attractive people there you could go to

what’s another place that there would be

a lot of attractive men stephen where

would there be a lot of men

kickboxing kickboxing jiu-jitsu jujitsu

you could go and do jujitsu now you

might argue

but that’s going to involve a lot of

doing a thing i don’t actually want to

do you could go to a tech conference and

you know that you’re guaranteed to get a

lot of men

there the problem is that we can a get

into a kind of caricatured cartoonish

idea of where there will be great viable

people

many of you will have been to tech

conferences and you’ll say it was full

of people that are not my type or the

worst there’ll be other people that say

i went to i’ve been to a tough mudder or

i’ve done those physical things and

there’s a lot of douchebags there

everyone’s got their story about why

somewhere is bad and we can stereotype

these places as if they’re wonderful

places to meet really quality people you

can never guarantee meeting really

quality people and in some sense we have

to get out of this idea that there is

going to be

this amazing place to go to meet quality

men what we can do

is

zoom out and take a

an approach that increases the

likelihood that we are going to create

more opportunities with quality people

and it starts by looking at our life

right now

how much of my life

brings me into contact

with other people that’s a first simple

question we can ask ourselves because we

might be sitting at home

swiping on apps looking for people but

we’re never actually getting out into

environments where those kind of random

encounters could actually happen in the

real world one of the ways

to start to get out of the house if we

find that our life has contracted

especially over the last couple of years

is by doing the more sociable version of

the things we already do like i said one

of the problems of just trying to see

where people would be

and then going there is that you might

end up doing a lot of things you really

don’t want to do things you’re not

interested in at all but if you look at

the things you already are interested in

it’s very likely that there is a more

sociable version of that thing than the

way you’re doing it right now so for

example you could be someone who likes

listening to audio books but could be

going to a lecture you could be

enjoying doing home workouts but you

could actually go and join a class at a

gym or you could join a running club you

could do your shopping at home your

grocery shopping and instead just go to

a grocery store or if you want to go to

an even more sociable version because we

know that a grocery store isn’t a place

you socialize but it’s still a place

you’re more likely to bump into someone

than shopping at home on amazon you

could go to a farmer’s market and there

it might be even more likely that you

might end up having an interaction than

if you go to a grocery store so there’s

layers to this and it might sound a bit

silly but at the end of the day

we have to be really simple about this

and say of all the things i enjoy doing

is there a way of me still indulging

this passion this interest this thing i

like to do

but in a way that brings me into contact

with other people and by the way

you might even

lean into

if you know that there are certain

activities you enjoy doing but they are

really

female centric then you might say to

yourself if i go to a pole dancing class

all the time and it’s literally 95 women

then i’m going to do a form of physical

exercise that might actually bring me

into contact with more guys i’m going to

throw in a boxing class once a week so

it’s i’m not saying you have to do that

but ask yourself the question am i doing

sociable

versions of activities that i like to do

and in the things that i do that are

sociable are they ever bringing me into

contact with the sex that i am trying to

attract and if the answer is no then we

might actually start leaning into

activities where the sex we’re trying to

attract actually are and by the way

that’s not to say

that the only win to be had is going and

doing something where we meet someone we

want to attract it’s also entirely

possible that we meet someone that megan

j in her ted talk refers to as a weak

tie a new acquaintance a new friend who

becomes part of our circle either

intimately or loosely but becomes a

person that invites us places that

person may not be the love of your life

they may just be a friend but they may

invite you to the dinner party or the

event where you meet the love of your

life number two frequent places so

sometimes

we get sucked into the movie version of

meeting the love of our life the meek

cute we’re in a place

and on that particular day

we happen to bump into someone that by

random encounter turns out to be the

love of our life now the hard part about

that is that it’s a bit of a one-shot

one kill

approach to our love lives we have to go

out and the stars have to just align in

that moment not only for the love of my

life to happen to be in that room at

that exact moment in time that i’m there

but

one or both of us is actually brave

enough to make something happen or the

universe conspires to make us bump into

each other and our books go everywhere

that moment

has to happen how many times have you

been in the room with the love of your

life in one of those moments and just

neither of you said anything when you

frequent somewhere

for example you join a gym class and you

go there two or three times a week and a

lot of the same people rotate in that

class so you get to see the same faces

what it means is today we can give each

other a nod a week from now we might end

up graduating from a nod to a hello a

week from now we might end up graduating

from a hello to what’s your name by the

way i see you in here you’re a regular

and now you start a conversation a

conversation that might lead to a coffee

a coffee a coffee that may lead to a

date and so on when we frequent places

we increase the chances that someone is

going to be brave you know when someone

says you come here often that cliche

line well go somewhere often and it will

be more likely that someone will

actually speak to you or that you will

be brave enough to say something to the

same familiar face you keep seeing and

that doesn’t just extend to classes that

can even extend to just venues you like

to hang out the same working space the

same coffee shop you start to see

certain regulars you find a certain

comfort with that place and there is

something to be said for finding a

comfort with a place when we get

comfortable

we’re more likely to actually say

something to someone because it feels

like home for us in that territory

number three and in contrast to the

point i just made

say yes

to new people and new places one of the

big issues is that we go out to dinner

with the same married friends or the

same friends who are in relationships

all the time there is a kind of

stereotypical person that anytime they

leave the house

is to go and have another dinner with

the people that they catch up with every

week and those people have already found

their person so they’re not looking and

they might find it strange if you get up

from the table and just start talking to

someone out of nowhere or you might feel

embarrassed or awkward in doing that

around people who have already found

love who are you know that confidence

and that relaxed i don’t care

indifference that comes from people who

have already found love they always seem

so confident don’t they they always seem

like they’ve got it all together that’s

because they found their person they

don’t understand anymore the nerves of

having to go over to someone that you’re

attracted to and try to make something

happen you know when someone who’s been

married for 25 years sees you look at

someone and they’re like go over there

and you’re like you have no you haven’t

been in the game for years you have no

idea

the awkwardness or the fear of having to

go over to someone it’s so easy to say

to your single friend when you’re in a

relationship you should go talk to them

i wonder how brave they were when they

were single but the point is

when we keep going out with the same

friends who are already taken we end up

in the same conversations in the same

bubble and it gets hard to break out of

it that’s not just true if you go to

dinner with

your same friends all the time it’s true

even if they invited you to their dinner

party where you’re gonna know everyone

already and you’re gonna end up being

with the same people saying yes to a new

friend or someone that is an

acquaintance someone that you wouldn’t

normally say yes to

when they invite you to their dinner

party when they invite you to their

event means meeting a whole new set of

people it’s one of the benefits of the

weak tires that we were talking about a

minute ago is that when you say yes to

an invitation from a weak tie you’re not

just saying yes to them

you’re exposing yourself to a whole new

potential community and that will have

untapped people in it literally jameson

people you haven’t tapped

you know i’m cutting that

the same can be said for venues it’s

almost like we want the contrast of

places we normally go to that we could

meet new people in

because we’re comfortable but we also

want to sprinkle in

going to some places we don’t normally

go to just to get a different crowd just

to put ourselves around a different kind

of person say yes to the kind of event

you wouldn’t normally say yes to we

complain a lot don’t we that i just

always meet the same kinds of people

they’re always this kind of guy i need

to try something different well try

something different go to a different

place go to a jazz night if you never go

to jazz nights go to something outdoorsy

if you never do that if you’re like i

just keep meeting these guys who you

know they

they take themselves really seriously or

they think they’re the and they

always end up using me or whatever but

you know that you keep going to that

same scenic hangout all the time then go

somewhere that’s not a scenic hangout go

somewhere where people don’t go to be

seen go somewhere completely different

altogether go somewhere understated go

somewhere where people aren’t trying to

look cool they’re trying to have fun go

somewhere where you’re going to meet a

different kind of person at the very

least where you’re going to meet a new

crowd i feel like so much of this can be

boiled down to put yourself where other

people are

and an important point that we haven’t

actually made yet in this video

is be 10

more proactive

than you would normally be when you’re

in those places i say 10 because

firstly if i told you to race up to

everyone you were attracted to all the

time and go and seduce them that would

be incredibly intimidating and you

probably wouldn’t do it would be too

daunting but we can all manage to be 10

more proactive

10 more proactive can mean looking at

someone

several times

instead of for a brief fleeting moment

and then looking away and assuming that

they know you’re interested being 10

more proactive can be asking

someone what they just ordered because

it looked good

being 10 more proactive can be smiling

at someone or it can even be just

putting yourself in

close proximity to that person so it’s

easier for them to turn and talk to you

than to walk across the room to approach

you which is really scary for somebody

especially if it goes wrong being 10

percent more proactive is totally

achievable

most people go through their lives

expecting somebody else to do the 20

required to get a conversation off the

ground if we take half of that burden if

we take 10 percent and they take 10

percent then we’re going to have many

opportunities to talk to people for

things to happen it’s so often the case

that the people we meet in life are the

loudest person in the room they’re the

person who’s running up to us to tell us

that we’re really attractive and

starting a conversation now that person

might be confident we might also say

that that person is used to doing that

because they do it with everybody or

it’s what they’re doing every night and

that might not be an indication of the

best partner or the person who’s taking

the process ultra seriously it might be

but it might also be the narcissist it

might also be someone who’s just trying

to get laid

that person who might actually require

us to do 10

so that they feel brave enough to do 10

might be

a lot more interesting might be

an equally attractive but different kind

of person than the one we normally meet

but the only way we’ll meet those people

who don’t feel the need to be in the

spotlight who don’t feel the need to

race over to everybody who are

comfortable enough to hang back or

frankly might just be

slightly more shy or might be a little

more introverted or might not be in the

habit of constantly approaching women

those people might be encouraged by that

10 percent that makes them feel like oh

i have permission to talk to you we

should get off of the language of where

where do i meet great guys

and focus on the language of

who

because

trying to find the perfect place

who’s to say what the perfect place is

but recognizing that if we put ourselves

in environments where there are lots of

people will there be some places that

are better than others yeah of course

you’re probably more likely to

find someone who’s serious about a

relationship

in a running club than a rave

it’s more important to recognize that in

any room where there’s people the who

is really important who do we typically

end up meeting in that room do we meet

the person who’s really big and bold and

brash and runs over to us or do we meet

the people that

are in all sorts of areas of the room

that we don’t normally interact with the

kinds of people who require just a

little more proactivity if we do that

we will exponentially increase our

chances of meeting someone if you like

if you like this video

button hit subscribe if you want to

subscribe to these videos i really hope

you do leave me a comment let me know

what you thought of this and don’t

forget to check out the website how to

get the guide dot com at the top of that

home page is a really cool quiz tool

where you can put in your love life

challenge and it will recommend to you

my best content solution for what you

are going through

thank you for watching i’ll see you next

time

you

