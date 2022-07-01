Where Can You Meet High-Value Men? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
where can you meet good
men this is an age-old question but i
suppose it’s one that in an era of
online dating where we feel like we are
sick and tired some of us even burning
out meeting people through apps we’re
ready to meet someone in real life and
when returning to that question of how
do i meet someone in real life what do i
need to do people so often ask me where
do i go before i even get into the video
before i even get into the video
subscribe to this channel if you haven’t
already hit the notification bell so
that you don’t miss any future videos
and we have a brand new website
howtogettheguy.com if you haven’t been
over there in a minute it looks gorgeous
we’ve put a ton of work into it and on
the home page there’s this really cool
tool now where you can put in the issue
you’re having in your love life and it
will recommend the best program i have
for where you’re at right now so go
check that out that’s been really
popular that is over at
howtogettheguy.com
so is there an ideal place to meet
someone that we would be attracted to
it’s really seductive isn’t it the idea
that there is such a place that
we could go to this one fountain of
wonderful people that are like us and in
a sense i suppose you can engineer it
that way you could start by say going to
places where
people who would have similar interests
to you would go if you’re a very active
person you might join a running club
because you’re going to find people who
also value health and fitness now that’s
an oversimplification just because
someone has the same interest as us it
doesn’t mean they have the same values
as us but
it’s still a progress isn’t it from
going to a bar where what are the
chances that the random person you meet
in a bar is going to share your values
your worldview
or we could not go down the values and
interest
based approach and simply say
where would there be a lot of attractive
people you could go to a tough mudder
jameson
or there’ll be a lot of strapping men
who are all
deciding to do something rigorous and
challenging and you might find some
attractive people there you could go to
what’s another place that there would be
a lot of attractive men stephen where
would there be a lot of men
kickboxing kickboxing jiu-jitsu jujitsu
you could go and do jujitsu now you
might argue
but that’s going to involve a lot of
doing a thing i don’t actually want to
do you could go to a tech conference and
you know that you’re guaranteed to get a
lot of men
there the problem is that we can a get
into a kind of caricatured cartoonish
idea of where there will be great viable
people
many of you will have been to tech
conferences and you’ll say it was full
of people that are not my type or the
worst there’ll be other people that say
i went to i’ve been to a tough mudder or
i’ve done those physical things and
there’s a lot of douchebags there
everyone’s got their story about why
somewhere is bad and we can stereotype
these places as if they’re wonderful
places to meet really quality people you
can never guarantee meeting really
quality people and in some sense we have
to get out of this idea that there is
going to be
this amazing place to go to meet quality
men what we can do
is
zoom out and take a
an approach that increases the
likelihood that we are going to create
more opportunities with quality people
and it starts by looking at our life
right now
how much of my life
brings me into contact
with other people that’s a first simple
question we can ask ourselves because we
might be sitting at home
swiping on apps looking for people but
we’re never actually getting out into
environments where those kind of random
encounters could actually happen in the
real world one of the ways
to start to get out of the house if we
find that our life has contracted
especially over the last couple of years
is by doing the more sociable version of
the things we already do like i said one
of the problems of just trying to see
where people would be
and then going there is that you might
end up doing a lot of things you really
don’t want to do things you’re not
interested in at all but if you look at
the things you already are interested in
it’s very likely that there is a more
sociable version of that thing than the
way you’re doing it right now so for
example you could be someone who likes
listening to audio books but could be
going to a lecture you could be
enjoying doing home workouts but you
could actually go and join a class at a
gym or you could join a running club you
could do your shopping at home your
grocery shopping and instead just go to
a grocery store or if you want to go to
an even more sociable version because we
know that a grocery store isn’t a place
you socialize but it’s still a place
you’re more likely to bump into someone
than shopping at home on amazon you
could go to a farmer’s market and there
it might be even more likely that you
might end up having an interaction than
if you go to a grocery store so there’s
layers to this and it might sound a bit
silly but at the end of the day
we have to be really simple about this
and say of all the things i enjoy doing
is there a way of me still indulging
this passion this interest this thing i
like to do
but in a way that brings me into contact
with other people and by the way
you might even
lean into
if you know that there are certain
activities you enjoy doing but they are
really
female centric then you might say to
yourself if i go to a pole dancing class
all the time and it’s literally 95 women
then i’m going to do a form of physical
exercise that might actually bring me
into contact with more guys i’m going to
throw in a boxing class once a week so
it’s i’m not saying you have to do that
but ask yourself the question am i doing
sociable
versions of activities that i like to do
and in the things that i do that are
sociable are they ever bringing me into
contact with the sex that i am trying to
attract and if the answer is no then we
might actually start leaning into
activities where the sex we’re trying to
attract actually are and by the way
that’s not to say
that the only win to be had is going and
doing something where we meet someone we
want to attract it’s also entirely
possible that we meet someone that megan
j in her ted talk refers to as a weak
tie a new acquaintance a new friend who
becomes part of our circle either
intimately or loosely but becomes a
person that invites us places that
person may not be the love of your life
they may just be a friend but they may
invite you to the dinner party or the
event where you meet the love of your
life number two frequent places so
sometimes
we get sucked into the movie version of
meeting the love of our life the meek
cute we’re in a place
and on that particular day
we happen to bump into someone that by
random encounter turns out to be the
love of our life now the hard part about
that is that it’s a bit of a one-shot
one kill
approach to our love lives we have to go
out and the stars have to just align in
that moment not only for the love of my
life to happen to be in that room at
that exact moment in time that i’m there
but
one or both of us is actually brave
enough to make something happen or the
universe conspires to make us bump into
each other and our books go everywhere
that moment
has to happen how many times have you
been in the room with the love of your
life in one of those moments and just
neither of you said anything when you
frequent somewhere
for example you join a gym class and you
go there two or three times a week and a
lot of the same people rotate in that
class so you get to see the same faces
what it means is today we can give each
other a nod a week from now we might end
up graduating from a nod to a hello a
week from now we might end up graduating
from a hello to what’s your name by the
way i see you in here you’re a regular
and now you start a conversation a
conversation that might lead to a coffee
a coffee a coffee that may lead to a
date and so on when we frequent places
we increase the chances that someone is
going to be brave you know when someone
says you come here often that cliche
line well go somewhere often and it will
be more likely that someone will
actually speak to you or that you will
be brave enough to say something to the
same familiar face you keep seeing and
that doesn’t just extend to classes that
can even extend to just venues you like
to hang out the same working space the
same coffee shop you start to see
certain regulars you find a certain
comfort with that place and there is
something to be said for finding a
comfort with a place when we get
comfortable
we’re more likely to actually say
something to someone because it feels
like home for us in that territory
number three and in contrast to the
point i just made
say yes
to new people and new places one of the
big issues is that we go out to dinner
with the same married friends or the
same friends who are in relationships
all the time there is a kind of
stereotypical person that anytime they
leave the house
is to go and have another dinner with
the people that they catch up with every
week and those people have already found
their person so they’re not looking and
they might find it strange if you get up
from the table and just start talking to
someone out of nowhere or you might feel
embarrassed or awkward in doing that
around people who have already found
love who are you know that confidence
and that relaxed i don’t care
indifference that comes from people who
have already found love they always seem
so confident don’t they they always seem
like they’ve got it all together that’s
because they found their person they
don’t understand anymore the nerves of
having to go over to someone that you’re
attracted to and try to make something
happen you know when someone who’s been
married for 25 years sees you look at
someone and they’re like go over there
and you’re like you have no you haven’t
been in the game for years you have no
idea
the awkwardness or the fear of having to
go over to someone it’s so easy to say
to your single friend when you’re in a
relationship you should go talk to them
i wonder how brave they were when they
were single but the point is
when we keep going out with the same
friends who are already taken we end up
in the same conversations in the same
bubble and it gets hard to break out of
it that’s not just true if you go to
dinner with
your same friends all the time it’s true
even if they invited you to their dinner
party where you’re gonna know everyone
already and you’re gonna end up being
with the same people saying yes to a new
friend or someone that is an
acquaintance someone that you wouldn’t
normally say yes to
when they invite you to their dinner
party when they invite you to their
event means meeting a whole new set of
people it’s one of the benefits of the
weak tires that we were talking about a
minute ago is that when you say yes to
an invitation from a weak tie you’re not
just saying yes to them
you’re exposing yourself to a whole new
potential community and that will have
untapped people in it literally jameson
people you haven’t tapped
you know i’m cutting that
the same can be said for venues it’s
almost like we want the contrast of
places we normally go to that we could
meet new people in
because we’re comfortable but we also
want to sprinkle in
going to some places we don’t normally
go to just to get a different crowd just
to put ourselves around a different kind
of person say yes to the kind of event
you wouldn’t normally say yes to we
complain a lot don’t we that i just
always meet the same kinds of people
they’re always this kind of guy i need
to try something different well try
something different go to a different
place go to a jazz night if you never go
to jazz nights go to something outdoorsy
if you never do that if you’re like i
just keep meeting these guys who you
know they
they take themselves really seriously or
they think they’re the and they
always end up using me or whatever but
you know that you keep going to that
same scenic hangout all the time then go
somewhere that’s not a scenic hangout go
somewhere where people don’t go to be
seen go somewhere completely different
altogether go somewhere understated go
somewhere where people aren’t trying to
look cool they’re trying to have fun go
somewhere where you’re going to meet a
different kind of person at the very
least where you’re going to meet a new
crowd i feel like so much of this can be
boiled down to put yourself where other
people are
and an important point that we haven’t
actually made yet in this video
is be 10
more proactive
than you would normally be when you’re
in those places i say 10 because
firstly if i told you to race up to
everyone you were attracted to all the
time and go and seduce them that would
be incredibly intimidating and you
probably wouldn’t do it would be too
daunting but we can all manage to be 10
more proactive
10 more proactive can mean looking at
someone
several times
instead of for a brief fleeting moment
and then looking away and assuming that
they know you’re interested being 10
more proactive can be asking
someone what they just ordered because
it looked good
being 10 more proactive can be smiling
at someone or it can even be just
putting yourself in
close proximity to that person so it’s
easier for them to turn and talk to you
than to walk across the room to approach
you which is really scary for somebody
especially if it goes wrong being 10
percent more proactive is totally
achievable
most people go through their lives
expecting somebody else to do the 20
required to get a conversation off the
ground if we take half of that burden if
we take 10 percent and they take 10
percent then we’re going to have many
opportunities to talk to people for
things to happen it’s so often the case
that the people we meet in life are the
loudest person in the room they’re the
person who’s running up to us to tell us
that we’re really attractive and
starting a conversation now that person
might be confident we might also say
that that person is used to doing that
because they do it with everybody or
it’s what they’re doing every night and
that might not be an indication of the
best partner or the person who’s taking
the process ultra seriously it might be
but it might also be the narcissist it
might also be someone who’s just trying
to get laid
that person who might actually require
us to do 10
so that they feel brave enough to do 10
might be
a lot more interesting might be
an equally attractive but different kind
of person than the one we normally meet
but the only way we’ll meet those people
who don’t feel the need to be in the
spotlight who don’t feel the need to
race over to everybody who are
comfortable enough to hang back or
frankly might just be
slightly more shy or might be a little
more introverted or might not be in the
habit of constantly approaching women
those people might be encouraged by that
10 percent that makes them feel like oh
i have permission to talk to you we
should get off of the language of where
where do i meet great guys
and focus on the language of
who
because
trying to find the perfect place
who’s to say what the perfect place is
but recognizing that if we put ourselves
in environments where there are lots of
people will there be some places that
are better than others yeah of course
you’re probably more likely to
find someone who’s serious about a
relationship
in a running club than a rave
it’s more important to recognize that in
any room where there’s people the who
is really important who do we typically
end up meeting in that room do we meet
the person who’s really big and bold and
brash and runs over to us or do we meet
the people that
are in all sorts of areas of the room
that we don’t normally interact with the
kinds of people who require just a
little more proactivity if we do that
we will exponentially increase our
chances of meeting someone if you like
this video don’t forget to hit the like
button hit subscribe if you want to
subscribe to these videos i really hope
you do leave me a comment let me know
what you thought of this and don’t
forget to check out the website how to
get the guide dot com at the top of that
home page is a really cool quiz tool
where you can put in your love life
challenge and it will recommend to you
my best content solution for what you
are going through
thank you for watching i’ll see you next
time
This post was previously published on YouTube.
