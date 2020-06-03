White People: George Floyd’s Blood Is on Our Hands

I did not kneel on George Floyd’s neck, but I know I am responsible for his death.

I have not done enough in my life to stop the senseless murder and systematic exploitation of vulnerable people from happening over and over and over.

Sometimes I look at the world and I am shaken up. I think someone needs to do something about this. We need to do something about this.

But the only person I know I can get to make a difference is myself.

I need to do something about this.

I need to join the movement to end injustice, to fight for the environment, homeless people and all of the oppressed.

I need to use what power and privilege I have to make a difference.

I need to get in the fray and take risks for a cause that matters.

I need to speak up.

I need to encourage others.

I can’t speak for or to People of Color. But I can say that I need to do more and it is time for all white people to do more.

It is time we stop being cowards, hiding in the comfort of our privilege.

It is time we start standing up for people who are further down on the social hierarchy than us.

It is time we support vulnerable people.

If we don’t want to be Racist, then it is time we start acting like it.

Every day we do nothing is another day we support the status quo and another day we participate in the murder and exploitation of vulnerable people in this country and across the globe.

Previously published on “Equality Includes You”, a Medium publication.

Photo credit: Josh Hild on Unsplash