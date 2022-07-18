White Supremacy Is Evil

Five years ago, on May 20, on the campus of the University of Maryland, Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III, an African American, was stabbed to death by a white supremacist at a bus stop. Collins was killed because he was Black. That’s all.

Collins was a senior at Bowie State University when he was murdered. He was also a member of ROTC and was visiting friends at the University of Maryland. He was confronted at a bus stop, ordered to move aside by the killer, and when he didn’t, he was killed.

However, right after the killing, the killer’s attorney and others objected to the idea the killing was race-based. They said the individual was intoxicated. It was just a moment of drunk stupidity.

The F.B.I. got involved and it was discovered that was nonsense. The killer was a member of Alt-Reich Nation, a white supremacist organization. The killer spent time on the message boards exchanging racist posts and soaking up the depraved ideology of racist hate and madness.

He was, as the Buffalo terrorist last week, weaponized with racist ideas. White supremacy. Yes, he was drunk but he was, as was soon found out, turned into a racist terrorist by evil ideas.

Perhaps, I should repeat it here again to make it clear. White supremacy is an evil ideology. It is depraved madness perpetrated by individuals with motives to exploit, oppress, divide, conquer, kill, and rule. Unfortunately, using lies and fake science (eugenics), the ideology has taken root in societies around the world including America.

Publications online and in print still extol this madness. There are academic publications like Mankind Quarterly that still assert that there is a white race and other races, and the white race is the superior race. They make these assertions with no proof; it is just what they want to believe.

Truth is, there is no such thing as white people or black people, or brown people. There is only one race — the human race. Human beings originated in Africa and all of us can be traced to that human ancestor.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Race” is a social construct and the basis of America’s racial caste system that is driving the world over a cliff slowly. That does not mean we aren’t different and look different but we are all one race.

As we saw it at work this past week in Buffalo when many African Americans were shot and killed over racism, the racial construct continues to kill.

This is why I wrote last week that the federal government should get more aggressive in these cases. White supremacy/Great Replacement Theory, etc.? should be treated as a toxic chemical spill. It must be removed from the earth.

The University of Maryland today is now led by an African American, Dr. Darryll Pines, as President. He has set the bar high on diversity, equity, unity, and human relations. The university has had its problems with racism over the decades and Pines has accepted the task of shaping the future of the university and having an impact.

The killer of Lieutenant Collins has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison. However, hate crime charges against him were dismissed. He could have faced the death penalty if convicted (and technically he did face it because it was charged).

A plaza has been established in Lt. Collins’s honor on the campus of the University of Maryland.

It is right near my office. I walk by it when I am there working.

Dr. Darryll Pines has been out front working to build the memorial on campus for Lieutenant Richard Collins III. (see photo above) Dr. Pines made it happen. He is making it happen.

The memorial will serve as a permanent reminder of the terribleness of white supremacy. This is just one senseless killing due to an ideology that should die. We should want it to die.

Those who assert the past is the past and means nothing don’t understand how the past is the present and is now until we do kill the evil ideas of the past.

It is like that Faulkner line:

“The past is never dead. It is not even past.”

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com