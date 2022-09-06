Why Am I So Anxious?

Yes, I notice that people with physical sensations that precede feeling anxious in their head tend to have more health anxiety concerns. Body sensations make them worry that the sensation is an ominous sign of a more serious physical illness. This experience of having free-floating physical symptoms is similar to having untriggered anxiety attacks. When a person can connect a worry (trigger) to a physical sensation, they are more accepting of the sensation (like a pounding heart) as being a natural part of their anxiety (vs. being a freak occurrence that will have catastrophic consequences).

How do you re-direct ‘what if?’ thinking in someone who is catastrophizing about what could go wrong, as in the story you share about your husband’s worries when you were at the airport?

It’s hard for a partner to do because you have to be neutral and not react with your own feelings. But if you’re up to it (I wasn’t in that situation, I was annoyed…), you can get the person to sit with the distressing situation for a minute and think about how they would

handle it. Okay, so what if this bad thing happens? How bad would it really be? What can we do to mitigate the damage? Talking about solutions can help them see they have the tools to handle whatever they fear. If that line of thinking doesn’t work and devolves into the

ridiculous, you can get them to talk about other possibilities that aren’t as bad. What are the chances that the awful thing will happen? Maybe the better option will happen instead. Talking about solutions or other options helps defuse the fear.

You speak about the dynamic of avoidant behaviors in folks who have social anxiety. Can you explain more about that?

Yes, we call these avoidant behaviors safety behaviors. These are the things you do to protect yourself from experiencing anxiety or experiencing the outcome you fear. It’s natural to avoid things that make you anxious. Still, avoidance makes the fear grow bigger

because it spares you from coping with your anxiety (remember we talked about coping skills to build resilience?). Sometimes these safety behaviors can be small things like asking a lot of miscellaneous questions to avoid having to talk about yourself, or from the example in Chapter 2, Jeff checked emails on his phone to avoid having conversations. These avoidance behaviors serve a self-protective role, but they perpetuate your anxiety. To work through your social anxiety, you must recognize and drop your safety behaviors as you gradually expose

yourself to the situations you fear.

How do you differentiate between ‘normal’ worry and ‘pathological’ worry?