Why Am I So Anxious?

Normal worry is a reactive curiosity about potential threats. The threats are usually reasonable or foreseeable, like getting injured if you drive without your seatbelt. Normal and there was still a lot of uncertainty about how protective the vaccine was. So, although in my conscious mind, I was excited to get out and see my friends, on an unconscious level, I had some worry about being jammed into a tight corner in a packed restaurant and taking COVID back home to my family. It just goes to show you that even if your mind hides your fears from your awareness and makes them unconscious, the fears are not forgotten and appear at times you least expect.