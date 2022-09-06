Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Why Am I So Anxious?

Why Am I So Anxious?

An interview with Dr. Tracey Marks

by

As a career psychotherapist, I am always on the lookout for tools and techniques to help my clients. Many of them struggle with anxiety of various natures. With the onset of the pandemic and increasing social unrest, the amps have been dramatically bumped up. This was the perfect time to discover the book Why Am I So Anxious? by forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Tracey Marks. It is ideal for both lay people and professionals to unravel the sometimes confusing topic.
The obvious initial question, how do you define anxiety?
Anxiety is an emotion where you feel distress. You can feel the distress mentally in the form of fear or worry, and/or you can have physical symptoms like heart pounding, muscle tension, a lump in your throat, etc.
What causes it?
You can have an anxious reaction to a stressful or threatening situation or feel it internally from no apparent trigger.
If there are people who say that they don’t feel anxious, are they masking or repressing their feelings?
Probably, if they say they are never anxious. Sometimes anxiety is a normal reaction to a threat like a deer darting across the road while you’re driving. Some people may have these anxiety reactions or feel distressed at times and not recognize it as anxiety.
Why do some go down the rabbit hole of worry and others can steer clear?
Some people are hardwired to overthink situations and have trouble tolerating uncertainty. We call this having an anxious temperament. If that’s you, situations you can’t control make you feel very unsettled, and you can become consumed with worry and what-if scenarios. Another person without this hardwiring finds it easier to distract themselves from thinking about negative situations or contemplating worrisome possibilities.
Is nature vs. nurture a factor?
It’s definitely a factor. Even if you are born without the tendency to worry, you can learn to be fearful from your caretakers. Anxious parents can teach their children to be anxious. Also, overprotective parents (which usually stems from fear) or unreliable parents can generate anxiety in children. If your child can’t depend on you to meet their needs, they can become insecure and anxious.
How can we use anxiety to motivate positive change?
We instinctively fear things that threaten our well-being. Feeling anxious in the presence of a threat motivates you to protect yourself. An example from the book is hearing about home invasions in your neighborhood. You could worry yourself sick about it all day, or the news could motivate you to install a security system in your home.
I work with clients as a therapist and ask them if the physical sensation of anxiety precedes the thought about whatever prompts the anxiety or whether they have troubling thought about something that leads to the bodily reactions. Do you notice a difference in people you have spoken with?
Yes, I notice that people with physical sensations that precede feeling anxious in their head tend to have more health anxiety concerns. Body sensations make them worry that the sensation is an ominous sign of a more serious physical illness. This experience of having free-floating physical symptoms is similar to having untriggered anxiety attacks. When a person can connect a worry (trigger) to a physical sensation, they are more accepting of the sensation (like a pounding heart) as being a natural part of their anxiety (vs. being a freak occurrence that will have catastrophic consequences).
How do you re-direct ‘what if?’ thinking in someone who is catastrophizing about what could go wrong, as in the story you share about your husband’s worries when you were at the airport?
It’s hard for a partner to do because you have to be neutral and not react with your own feelings. But if you’re up to it (I wasn’t in that situation, I was annoyed…), you can get the person to sit with the distressing situation for a minute and think about how they would
handle it. Okay, so what if this bad thing happens? How bad would it really be? What can we do to mitigate the damage? Talking about solutions can help them see they have the tools to handle whatever they fear. If that line of thinking doesn’t work and devolves into the
ridiculous, you can get them to talk about other possibilities that aren’t as bad. What are the chances that the awful thing will happen? Maybe the better option will happen instead. Talking about solutions or other options helps defuse the fear.
You speak about the dynamic of avoidant behaviors in folks who have social anxiety. Can you explain more about that?
Yes, we call these avoidant behaviors safety behaviors. These are the things you do to protect yourself from experiencing anxiety or experiencing the outcome you fear. It’s natural to avoid things that make you anxious. Still, avoidance makes the fear grow bigger
because it spares you from coping with your anxiety (remember we talked about coping skills to build resilience?). Sometimes these safety behaviors can be small things like asking a lot of miscellaneous questions to avoid having to talk about yourself, or from the example in Chapter 2, Jeff checked emails on his phone to avoid having conversations. These avoidance behaviors serve a self-protective role, but they perpetuate your anxiety. To work through your social anxiety, you must recognize and drop your safety behaviors as you gradually expose
yourself to the situations you fear.
How do you differentiate between ‘normal’ worry and ‘pathological’ worry?

Normal worry is a reactive curiosity about potential threats. The threats are usually reasonable or foreseeable, like getting injured if you drive without your seatbelt. Normal and there was still a lot of uncertainty about how protective the vaccine was. So, although in my conscious mind, I was excited to get out and see my friends, on an unconscious level, I had some worry about being jammed into a tight corner in a packed restaurant and taking COVID back home to my family. It just goes to show you that even if your mind hides your fears from your awareness and makes them unconscious, the fears are not forgotten and appear at times you least expect.

 

How do you address OCD as an anxiety disorder?
OCD was listed as an anxiety disorder for many years. It became its own category of compulsive disorders in response to seeing different brain changes in people with OCD compared to Generalized Anxiety Disorder and other anxiety disorders. But the disorder still causes a tremendous amount of anxiety. The main features of the disorder are obsessive thinking and compulsive behaviors, but the compulsions serve to reduce anxiety from the obsessions.
How does the COVID pandemic that we are living through exacerbate pre-existing anxiety as well as stirring anxiety for those who are not prone to it?
I think the greatest impact on anxiety from COVID is the uncertainty behind the infection and its management. We’ve experienced other deadly viruses (H1N1, Ebola, HIV, etc.). But with COVID, we got mixed messages about how bad it was, how to protect ourselves, etc.
The limited knowledge and understanding about the virus perpetuated our fears because we couldn’t rely on information even from the experts. When you add the political unrest during the pandemic, mass shootings, and police brutality incidents, you create a supersaturated solution that can wreak havoc on anyone who consumes it, even if they have never previously had problems with anxiety. Also, the isolation from quarantine and working from home has worsened anxiety in both people prone to anxiety and those not prone to it.
Do you suggest psychotropic medications as well as complementary interventions to treat anxiety?
When someone comes to see me for treatment, I usually start with the prescription options because that is usually what they expect from me. They may have already tried over-the- counter options with little success. If they haven’t, I talk about options they can use as an
alternative or in addition to what I’m prescribing. Prescription medications are more targeted to treat anxiety and have a better chance of being effective, but they have side effects that make them a poor choice for some people.
As a Reiki Master Practitioner, I appreciate that you mentioned Reiki as a method in the anxiety reduction tool kit.
Yes, I wanted to include options that the average person may not have heard about or only heard negative things about them. I hope I did it justice.
How does Laughter Yoga (I’m a Certified LY Leader) assist in ameliorating anxiety?
You’ve really got some skills. I wish you practiced in my area. Laughter yoga was new to me and something I discovered in my research for the book. Laughter yoga involves using forced laughter, which means you don’t have to be in a comical mood or find anything funny. Instead, you do exercises to force yourself to laugh without being humored. Forced laughter reduces stress hormones and increases
endorphins, which are your body’s feel-good chemical.
Images courtesy of Dr. Tracey Marks

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

