Why Can’t I Leave This Relationship?

Are you in a relationship with a lot of ups and downs? Do you find yourself waiting on the other person to decide if they will stay in the relationship or breakup? Why are we waiting for others to make the ultimate decision and wait in limbo?

In this video, I am discussing the five reasons why we find ourselves in this situation. The “blender of emotion” keeps us questioning the relationship, some days they are wonderful or at least treating you ok. Other days, they treat you with disrespect or total disregard.

Because we don’t want to be seen as the mean person or the villain, we wait, we hold out, and hope things will change. We hope the other person will change. We also worry about what others will be told if we decide to leave the relationship. More importantly, we want to prove our value to our significant other and we want them to see that we care and see our value, so we stay in the relationship long after we probably should. You may be suffering from guilt and shame because of the forever ammunition being used as a tactic against you by your significant other. This video will help you to honestly assess your situation, provide clarity, and allow you to see the relationship with clarity outside of the emotional blender.

