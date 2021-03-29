Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Can’t I Leave This Relationship?

Why Can’t I Leave This Relationship?

Five reasons why we find ourselves in this situation.

by Leave a Comment

Are you in a relationship with a lot of ups and downs? Do you find yourself waiting on the other person to decide if they will stay in the relationship or breakup? Why are we waiting for others to make the ultimate decision and wait in limbo?

In this video, I am discussing the five reasons why we find ourselves in this situation. The “blender of emotion” keeps us questioning the relationship, some days they are wonderful or at least treating you ok. Other days, they treat you with disrespect or total disregard.

Because we don’t want to be seen as the mean person or the villain, we wait, we hold out, and hope things will change. We hope the other person will change. We also worry about what others will be told if we decide to leave the relationship. More importantly, we want to prove our value to our significant other and we want them to see that we care and see our value, so we stay in the relationship long after we probably should. You may be suffering from guilt and shame because of the forever ammunition being used as a tactic against you by your significant other. This video will help you to honestly assess your situation, provide clarity, and allow you to see the relationship with clarity outside of the emotional blender.

Do you want to achieve clarity and understanding in your relationship? Are you struggling to understand what is normal from previous programming and what is actually healthy? Do you feel you’re losing yourself in the relationship and hoping to find stability and personal understanding? Would you like to understand why your spouse is treating you a specific way and would you like to gain personal power in the current relationship? Work one-on-one with me to explore, understand, and create full clarity. Schedule your first session with me today! https://www.ashleyberges.com/coaching-sessions

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Ashley Berges

I’ve dedicated my life to searching, advocating, and offering a powerful and practical perspective for people to live a more rewarding life. I work to share the necessary life tools for helping people to identify their true self, identifying one’s true life separate from the growing up process and the possible unhealthy family dynamic. Once you're able to identify the "original you", and discover what it is you believe at the core of your being, you can then cultivate and nurture a solid identity based on your values, beliefs, and finding unconditional self-love for yourself. I’m the host of the nationally syndicated radio show on USA Radio Networks, Live Your True Life Perspectives, we discuss topics on relationships, psychology, mindfulness, self-worth, and the list goes on. There’s also a podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Spreaker amongst others.
I created a show called The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime with some amazing celebrities being honest and true about themselves, how they feel and what they want from life. I’m the Live Your True Life Coach, Toxic Relationship to Divine Identity Coach and my latest book: The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life. The 10 Day Challenge is a lifetime guidebook to making the most of your life, to understanding your pure identity, and to become the best version of you.

Find me at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x