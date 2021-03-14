Every Tuesday evening our #StopRacism group looks at racism through news and world events. This LIVE call with The Good Men Project community has been happening for years and is life-changing for the participants. This is the recording of the call from Tuesday, March 9, 2021, where we talked about Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. This discussion touched on colonialism, colorism, abuse of power, and the relevancy of the monarchy — why is it still romanticized? We also talked about jury selection in the George Floyd murder trial. We tackle the difficult topics because we want to figure out a way to create a more inclusive culture and a better world for everyone.

