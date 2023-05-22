Why Does My Every Relationship Break Up Easily? “Stop Ordering Him to Change for You!”

You may think anyway after dating, you will definitely quarrel and then break up. Even if you get married, you will definitely get divorced in the end so you don’t want to have a relationship from now on. Actually, it is not the most difficult to maintain a relationship, but it is difficult for each other continuously communicate, if not finally leads to a breakup. To avoid this, the following four communication skills are essential to know.

To avoid breaking up, do this:

1. Do not use the phone when you are with each other

I know mobile phones must be within sight at any time and on any occasion. What is funny is that the mobile phone seems to be a more important treasure than the partner in front of you. If you really value the person around you, why are you still on the phone with each other? Why not have a conversation with the person sitting across from you and live in the moment? From now on, every time you are with the person you love, don’t use your mobile phone. Ask yourself, what is more important than the person in front of you?

2. Don’t forget to thank each other for every little thing he does for you

When it becomes a habit, it is easy to take it for granted. But thanking for all the big and small things is the basic principle of being a person! When he keeps ironing your clothes every day, and only one day forgets that makes you lose your temper with him, it is not his fault but you!

If you are selfish taking advantage of others’ good and taking responsibility for your own good, how can people not break up with you? A small habit of communication between two can start with saying thank you.

3. There is no need to hide from your ex

It’s okay to tell it directly like telling a story because everything that happened in the past has made you who you are now. If he can’t accept and wants to break up, it means he doesn’t love you enough, so there is no need to deliberately hide it from him, just say it generously when he asks you!

4. When you need help from him, don’t order!

No one is qualified to dictate to others. Always remember, whenever you need help, you should first ask him if he is free and if he could help. Even if you are very familiar with each other, you should not ask him in a rude way! People who are rude will only get the same rude response, which will make each other’s relationship worse and even go to the point of breaking up.

Although this article refers to the communication skills of both sexes, it can not only be applied to partners, Why not treat others like this?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: M. on Unsplash