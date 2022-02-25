Why I Don’t See My Flaws As Burdens Anymore?

The way I see it is that our flaws are what make us unique. They’re what makes us the colorful, diverse individuals that we are. Without them, who would we be? Honestly, I know who I am now is better than who I was before because of my flaws. Before I had them, I used to be so… empty. I didn’t have that thing that made me me. It was like a large chunk of my personality had been ripped out, and there was nothing left to fill the hole it had left behind. After all, who was I if the entirety of what made me unique was gone?

No one would want to be friends with someone who didn’t have a single thing about them that made them unique or exciting in any way. If I didn’t have my flaws, I’d be just like everyone else. Average and boring. That was the reality of my life before I finally accepted that part of me. What a load of it was to get rid of all those old insecurities by coming to terms with them. Flaws are only something that can define a person if they’ve gotten rid of them. If they don’t, they’ve only increased their chances of becoming just like everyone else. And I don’t want to be ordinary — I want to be different.

Well, that’s what it means to me, at least. Everyone’s flaws are going to be different, so I can’t possibly know what yours are like. The only person who knows them is you, so you’re the only one who can say whether your flaws make you worse off or not. You know the kind of effect they have on you whether you look at them positively or negatively. So when it comes to your flaws, what are they? What’s the worst one you’ve got?

So… how do I know that I’m not being abnormal?

I don’t.

But honestly, I don’t care anymore. I’m happy with the way I am — flaws and all — and that’s all that matters to me. If good things come my way as a result of being like this, then that’s great! But if they don’t… well… at least I’m happy with who I am and not trying to be someone I’m not. I’m not trying to be someone I wasn’t before, and with that, I can give myself the chance to be someone I’m not.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And so I’ll do just fine no matter what happens to me or how things change in my life.

I’ve finally gotten rid of that burden of being average. There’s no point in regretting it anymore. It’s all gone now… and I’ll have to get used to that idea somehow. But I don’t mind getting used to it. I mean, what can be worse than not feeling happy because you feel bad about yourself all the time?

Before, I didn’t even know what happiness was anymore. There was a time when I was ashamed for being flawed, and that’s all because of me being average, but now I’ve realized that this is just something everyone is — flaws and all. It’s something we have to get used to and be happy with. We can’t change it, so why do we keep trying?

I didn’t think I’d feel like this now, but I’m just glad that I do.

It’s a great feeling.

And you know what? It doesn’t even matter anymore if people don’t accept me for who I am because at least they’ll still have the chance to get to know the real me. And I don’t care if they hate me after that because it’s not like their opinion of me will make or break my day anymore.

I don’t have to live up to what others want from me. Because I don’t care anymore.

And that’s why… I’m not willing to give this up.

No matter what anyone else says, I think my flaws are what make me stand out — and they’re something I like just as much as anything else about myself. I’m not going to take them away from myself. That’s my decision, and I’m going to stick with it.

I wouldn’t change anything about me even if the world let me. Because I doubt that would happen. After all, it’s not like flaws are that great of things to have in this world — and I only have one of them anyway.

… Oh… well, you know what? I’m not that person I was before. I’ve changed. It doesn’t matter anymore how others see me because, to me, things are different now.

And I like the way I am.

And that’s all that matters to me… now.

After all, who cares if everyone else thinks differently from me?

This is who I am, and this is the truth of my life… no matter what anyone else might say about it…

Become a Medium member today for full and unlimited access to the medium.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock