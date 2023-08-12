Why is love so difficult for us to give away and achieve
Because we’re prideful
We envy
Full of greed, lust and gluttony
We’re lazy
Just give me what I want or I’m angry
But emotions weren’t made to be unleashed on one another
They were meant to instruct us where we all need to be better
Love is not just a concept or a word to throw away
Love is an action
Not distraction
From our hurt, pain or depression
It’s not a method of transaction or a means to make an impression
Love is honour
Love is truth
Not weakness to abuse
Love is patient
Love is kind
It protects, trusts and gives life
So why is love so difficult for us to achieve and give away
It’s how we’re supposed to treat each other
Every
Single
Day
—
—–
Photo credit: Alex Shute on Unsplash