Why is love so difficult for us to give away and achieve

Because we’re prideful

We envy

Full of greed, lust and gluttony

We’re lazy

Just give me what I want or I’m angry

But emotions weren’t made to be unleashed on one another

They were meant to instruct us where we all need to be better

Love is not just a concept or a word to throw away

Love is an action

Not distraction

From our hurt, pain or depression

It’s not a method of transaction or a means to make an impression

Love is honour

Love is truth

Not weakness to abuse

Love is patient

Love is kind

It protects, trusts and gives life

So why is love so difficult for us to achieve and give away

It’s how we’re supposed to treat each other

Every

Single

Day

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Alex Shute on Unsplash