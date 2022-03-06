Why Is Overthinking the Main Reason I Am Unhappy?

One of the leading causes of my unhappiness is overthinking. I don’t want to live my life and worry about what the future might bring. I want to enjoy the present and not let any negativity ruin it for me, but how do you stop overthinking?

In this blog post, I just want to say, “Stop overthinking and start living!”

Overthinking takes up precious brain space. It makes you worry about things that haven’t happened or might not happen! When you are overthinking, a big part of your brain is taken up with thinking about something that doesn’t even matter! You then have less brain space for important things, such as your plans, your family and friends, and other fun stuff like hobbies.

I once read an article about a boy who thought he was ugly. He went through several failed suicide attempts because he was unconscious of his beauty. If he had focused more on his overall appearance, his life would have been much happier.

I believe in giving yourself a break from overthinking! It causes a lot of stress, and it is really bad for your brain to worry about things that are not going to happen anyway.

So why spend our present moments thinking about things which are not going to happen?

The art of living is accepting what happens in the present moment and not dwelling on what might have happened in the past or what could happen in the future.

It is better to be happy and be thrilled about something that happened rather than being sad about something that may never happen. If you think about these things, you will be too negative. It causes anxiety and stress, which are not good for your health. Your brain is like a stress ball! The more you overthink, the more stressed out your brain becomes and the less healthy it will become.

It is worth reminding ourselves that the past is over, and we cannot change what has happened. However, the present moment is a clean slate that allows us to live our lives much more positively. It gives you a chance to be happy about what you have done and thanks for everything that has happened. If you are not worrying about the past, you can move forward and do what makes you happiest.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Overthinking can be bad for your health. People tend to pull their hair and bite their nails when they overthink, which is not good for you at all! You can also crack your neck. I have done this several times when I am stressed out, and it is not good! It causes tension in your neck which can lead to cramps and soreness. Then you have to work even harder on the things that make you overthink. My dad suffers from neck and back problems because he has cracked his neck a few times. He told me to stop doing it because it is very bad! You should listen to your parents!

I have found that it is much easier to concentrate when not worrying about the past or the future. I have better mental clarity, and I am much happier. I find it easier to concentrate on what is happening right now rather than worry about things that I might not change. This causes me less stress which in turn makes me more relaxed. Stress can cause you to gain weight and not concentrate properly, which leads to you doing badly at school or university, getting low grades, and eventually dropping out of university.

I would say that the main thing to remember is to be thankful for what you have. Everything has a purpose, and if we believe in that, things will go well with us. However, we need to believe this so that we don’t let negative things affect us. Let us not focus on the bad aspects of life because they will soon pass you by without leaving much of an impression. Pay attention to the positive aspects and learn from them instead.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock