Why Success Stories Aren’t Helping You

So yeah, I was unemployed for a while.

Sitting in Starbucks, I remember the day I put on a podcast and threw my hands over my face just to stop myself from crying. Nobody really seemed to notice. They were all absorbed in their laptops or friends or little kids running around.

Every day was a battle to not lose my mind. People online spoke at length about their “free workshops!” to make money online or how they made a 6 figure career out of nothing.

I didn’t even know what I wanted to do. Nobody contacted me back. Every day I’d see a friend I made up an excuse for why I was doing what I was doing.

I’m freelancing. It’s nice, actually.

But then I heard literally the only advice that helped me. While I can’t remember the exact quote, Oprah honestly said it best.

Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do

. . .

People skip over the mundane parts in their success stories. They skip over the full-time job they had to manage while starting their own business. How they managed to get a place to stay after sleeping in their car for an acting job. How they traveled across the country to get their dream career and lived in an acquaintance’s living room for a month.

These things aren’t pretty. I get this because it’s exactly where I’m at. My day job is not thrilling. My thyroid health is still on the mend. I don’t really have the financial grounding to get a certification and start the business I want right now.

Life is nuanced. It’s not a highly practiced speech at a conference. It’s not a success story on a PowerPoint slide. The only way I’ve gotten myself to where I am right now is through understanding that things take time.

I think that’s harder to sell people. You know, realistic goals. But hey, that’s exactly what most of us need right now. The space to fail and the instructions for how to build a rocket ship before we start shooting for the stars.

This post was previously published on Ascent Publication.

