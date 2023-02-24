Why They Stopped Trying & How To Make Them Want You Again [Video]

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

0:00

and then over the next few weeks you

0:02

feel some distance

0:03

now that to me Feels Right On Cue

0:07

[Music]

0:11

this was an email from rain

0:13

who says hi jams big fan of your podcast

0:16

and I can honestly credit Matthew for

0:18

helping me secure my first real healthy

0:21

relationship I’m hoping you can all help

0:23

me once more as I can’t tell if this

0:26

stage of my relationship is normal or

0:28

not I just made it to nine months with

0:31

my boyfriend and noticed some of the

0:33

attention I’d received before has

0:36

started to lessen up until nine months

0:39

ago I’d only ever dated F boys

0:43

I’m Gonna Keep I I feel like I’m

0:45

enjoying the cleanness of these podcasts

0:47

so I’m I’m gonna eliminate the the swear

0:51

F of course stands for a fun Boys Fun

0:53

Boys that’s great yeah let’s go for fun

0:56

boys

0:58

I’ve only dated fun boys this is so

1:01

PG-13 so I’m having trouble Discerning a

1:05

red flag from potentially normal

1:08

behavior

1:10

we both just turned 30 and were each

1:12

other’s first serious relationships

1:14

during our early dating months he was

1:16

very consistent respectful sweet and

1:19

attentive for instance he always wished

1:22

me a safe flight before trips remembered

1:24

important meetings or opportunities I

1:26

had going on and texted me before each

1:28

appointment to wish me luck followed up

1:31

on things happening in my life

1:32

Etc during month seven I went on a

1:35

week-long trip to Europe to meet his

1:37

family

1:38

I’m the first girlfriend he’s ever

1:40

introduced and everything went really

1:43

well at the end of the trip he even

1:45

asked me to move in with him when both

1:47

our apartment leases are up next summer

1:50

however the high we were on after the

1:53

trip started to reduce and over the last

1:56

three weeks he’s felt a bit more distant

1:58

I’m not sure what’s changed we haven’t

2:01

had a fight or anything happen out of

2:04

the ordinary he’s been quieter and more

2:06

reserved lately and when I asked him

2:08

about it he says he’s fine he’s also

2:11

stopped saying I love you and being

2:13

physically affectionate though we’re

2:15

still having sex regularly however I’m

2:18

confused because I’m spending the

2:20

holidays with him and his family and

2:23

today he asked if we should extend our

2:25

time in Europe for Christmas also as I

2:28

was getting ready to leave his apartment

2:30

late afternoon on Sunday he asked me to

2:32

stay over even though we were sitting

2:35

pretty far from each other in bed

2:36

watching TV not speaking

2:39

as I’ve only dated fun boys until now I

2:43

don’t trust my judgment to know if these

2:46

are red flags or if he’s just getting

2:48

comfortable and doesn’t feel the need to

2:50

put in the same effort to keep me I

2:52

don’t want to be blind but I’m also

2:54

unsure if it’s my anxious attachment

2:57

rearing its head as guys become more

3:00

comfortable in relationships how can we

3:02

tell the difference between Comfort

3:04

versus them losing feelings

3:07

thanks so much for the work you guys do

3:09

you are truly doing the Lord’s work for

3:12

women

3:13

and that is from rain great name rain

3:16

you know when when you know that

3:19

yourself that you can have some anxious

3:23

attachment

3:24

and some kind of natural a natural

3:28

anxious hum

3:29

and you then find that something shifts

3:34

in someone’s energy

3:35

either because of things they’re no

3:37

longer saying or things they’re no

3:38

longer doing or just things you don’t

3:39

feel from them

3:41

is it down to your anxiety and your

3:44

anxiety is just making too much of it or

3:48

has something changed that is actually

3:50

worth worrying about I’m thinking about

3:53

times if if I have had that

3:55

some maybe there there have been times

3:59

where it’s clear that something’s on the

4:00

rocks and feelings have changed

4:03

sometimes if my Spidey Sense goes off

4:05

for something like that it’s because

4:06

I’ve done something that I haven’t been

4:09

cognizant of and I’ve done something

4:12

that’s upset someone or I didn’t know

4:14

something hurt their feelings and I

4:17

forgot their birthday you forgot their

4:19

birthday

4:20

um so that can happen and and you can

4:22

get like work yourself into a you know

4:25

internal frenzy thinking oh [ __ ] like

4:28

has everything changed and you know

4:30

something happened or you know what’s

4:32

going on and I’ve always hated that

4:34

feeling of being in the dark about

4:36

something like I feel I just need to

4:38

okay let’s just get out on the table

4:40

whatever’s going on if there’s something

4:41

conversation we need to have if

4:43

something’s going on if you’re worried

4:45

about something I I hate that feeling of

4:48

just watching something similar when

4:51

your spidey sense is tingling so I I’ve

4:53

got a lot of empathy for what rain’s

4:55

going through and I think we we get

4:58

scared of saying I feel this right now

5:02

like I’m feeling this energy we are very

5:06

very scared to do that because we feel

5:08

like we’re going to set things on a

5:09

spiral of getting even worse well I

5:12

think and that’s the situation I think

5:13

she’s in when you’re anxious

5:17

the Instinct if you’re going to have a

5:20

conversation is to be like look if

5:21

you’re going to break up with me just

5:23

say it right if you’re going to leave

5:25

just tell me now just put me out of my

5:27

misery you know there’s a there’s a

5:29

anxiety that at its extreme just makes

5:33

you want to like get bad news over with

5:35

you know that that’s the extreme of that

5:37

feeling but of course that kind of

5:39

conversation that kind of communication

5:42

is not necessarily productive for the

5:47

relationship you know not to get

5:48

personal but in times with us for

5:50

instance where you’re busy and you’re

5:53

not giving me as much sort of attention

5:55

maybe as I think you normally would and

5:58

if it extends to a period of time I’m

6:00

always one for bettering to you like

6:02

recently I’ve just been feeling a little

6:03

bit XYZ and I think it’s about

6:07

communicating that in a way where you’re

6:09

not

6:10

um

6:11

you know berating the person but you’re

6:13

just explaining that you know you’re

6:16

just feeling a little bit unloved or a

6:19

little bit um

6:21

you know I don’t know what the word is

6:22

but you know what I’m saying right and I

6:24

think

6:25

sometimes just being able to

6:27

get that emotion out on a table what it

6:30

shows to the other person is that you’re

6:31

not afraid to have that conversation and

6:34

that you’ll always you’re always going

6:35

to put your happiness and your needs

6:38

ahead of the fear of them leaving I see

6:41

anxiety as a

6:43

a measuring tool that’s really valuable

6:46

but also

6:47

the the reader on it is really really

6:51

really sensitive

6:53

and the sensitivity of that of that

6:56

reader is

6:58

it can be a liability

7:00

because it can have you not only picking

7:03

up on things that aren’t necessarily

7:05

there

7:06

it which by the way it will also pick on

7:09

everything pick up on everything that is

7:10

there because the reader is so sensitive

7:12

that it will you will be right one times

7:15

out of four correct which is why it’s

7:17

hard which is why it’s hard because when

7:19

you get when you are right the one time

7:21

out of four or out of three you it’s

7:23

very validating and you’re like this is

7:25

why I need this reader

7:27

this is why I need this because this

7:28

tell this this tells me when there’s

7:30

danger think about how important what

back to the video but when we’re high in

8:03

anxiety it it also reads everything it

8:06

you know it we it reads oh there’s an

8:09

earthquake and someone just closed the

8:11

door downstairs and you felt the

8:13

vibration of the door and it reads it as

8:16

an earthquake that to me is is anxiety

8:19

and it’s what makes it both something

8:21

that protects Us and something that we

8:24

start to worry we can’t trust

8:26

so we are all we almost have to

8:30

do the counter-intuitive thing in those

8:32

situations which is to maintain a sense

8:36

of calm which is to maintain really

8:38

strong communication and sometimes to

8:41

try to have a wider lens on the

8:44

situation so that our our demons don’t

8:47

just take the wheel I almost want to set

8:49

a bit of context for this right because

8:51

they’ve been going strong for seven

8:54

months

8:55

and then in month seven they take a

8:57

week-long trip to to see his family

9:00

now that’s a significant step for some

9:04

people

9:04

that moment where you go and take

9:06

someone to see your family if you

9:08

haven’t done it in seven months and now

9:10

you’re doing it then that probably means

9:12

something to that person

9:14

and then probably what’s happened if at

9:16

the end of the trip he asked you to

9:19

um to move in with him is probably

9:22

because he

9:23

took you home to his family and it was

9:25

extremely validating

9:27

everyone thought you were awesome he

9:30

heard amazing

9:31

reviews

9:33

and they said she’s really great I like

9:35

her and when you hear that from people

9:38

that you love and Trust

9:40

is a big needle mover

9:42

because you say oh I’m not I’m not crazy

9:46

my radar isn’t off

9:48

this person is great

9:50

and so when you get that approval

9:53

for someone

9:55

it makes you want to double down on that

9:57

person

9:59

so then he said why don’t we move in

10:02

together

10:03

now that’s another big step

10:06

so there’s that high there’s that

10:08

excitement of talking about moving in

10:10

together

10:12

and then over the next few weeks you

10:14

feel some distance

10:15

now that to me

10:19

feels not that it happens all the time

10:21

but that feels right on cue

10:25

the idea that he took you to meet his

10:28

family

10:29

you got even closer he said based on all

10:33

the reviews that he wants to move in

10:36

together because he was on that high and

10:38

now all of a sudden

10:41

he’s probably had a little bit of oh my

10:43

god wow this is getting

10:45

this is getting more serious

10:48

and what you may be feeling from him

10:51

is

10:52

distance

10:54

but what he’s feeling inside is

10:57

this is you know all through my 20s I

11:00

didn’t have serious relationships I’m

11:04

now

11:05

in a serious relationship and I know I’m

11:08

in a serious relationship because my

11:10

family have met her and everyone knows

11:13

now that I’m in a relationship and we’ve

11:15

talked about moving in together and

11:17

that’s a really big step

11:19

so there’s a good chance that he’s in

11:22

his head

11:23

right now that it’s not that he likes

11:26

you any less in any objective sense

11:29

or loves you any less

11:30

it’s that he’s now got in his head about

11:33

the big changes that are happening

11:36

and by the way let’s Also let’s also

11:38

remember

11:39

if this is his first serious

11:41

relationship

11:43

then he also has not necessarily learned

11:48

certain lessons yet

11:50

about what it takes to sustain a

11:53

relationship

11:54

that after that initial excitement after

11:58

that initial high that

12:00

it has to be cultivated and you have to

12:03

continue to invest in the excitement of

12:05

the relationship and he may not have the

12:07

tools right now

12:08

to be able to do that and you may not

12:10

have the tools right now to be able to

12:13

do that

12:14

that doesn’t mean it won’t last it just

12:17

means that you guys are still learning

12:19

those tools

12:21

so what you’re reading from him is

12:23

potentially not some

12:25

some terminal loss of excitement

12:30

but instead a kind of a feeling from him

12:35

that wow this is serious

12:38

that’s made me a bit scared you’re

12:41

reading my fear as I don’t like you

12:44

anymore or I don’t love you anymore

12:47

but it’s just fear and I don’t know how

12:49

to process it because I haven’t been in

12:51

a long-term relationship before and also

12:53

there may be a little bit of I don’t

12:55

know how to continue to cultivate the

12:56

excitement in a relationship after that

12:58

initial uh dazzling honeymoon period of

13:02

the first eight months when I listened

13:04

to to this I just I just sense

13:08

that um she’s actually being too distant

13:11

here and I just I don’t I’m not even

13:13

interested in her communicating

13:16

um so much I’m interested in her doing

13:18

like I’m interested in her like go try

13:20

sitting next to him a little bit go

13:22

ahead and try to create the culture of

13:23

your relationship you can’t like hey I

13:25

have this big meeting um just wanted to

13:27

call and say

13:28

um I love you hopefully you’ll wish me

13:30

luck you know just go ahead and set that

13:31

state and then when you’re in these

13:33

moments of of togetherness and and love

13:37

don’t stop treating him like a fun boy

13:39

you need to like do the thing that you

13:41

want to happen in your relationship

13:42

whether it’s sex or intimacy or cuddling

13:45

and then just explain like oh my God I

13:47

loved that but I just think she’s kind

13:49

of frozen so maybe she’s hyper anxious

13:51

and sensitive to these things and she’s

13:54

keeping a lot of track of it but I think

13:56

it’s really she’s not doing anything

13:58

she’s just she’s letting she’s following

14:02

his lead and they’re both just

14:04

out of their depth right now and I’m not

14:07

sure what to do if you take Esther

14:09

perel’s dichotomy Between Love and

14:13

Desire and of course in her famous book

14:16

mating in captivity she refers to the

14:19

Paradox of Love and Desire within a

14:23

relationship that love if you think

14:26

about it when you first meet someone

14:27

what’s driving you desire

14:30

desire says there’s a stranger over

14:32

there I think there’s something

14:33

attractive about them I want to get to

14:36

know them better and I want them to like

14:38

me

14:40

so desire starts to make the two of you

14:43

magnets if there’s mutual attraction

14:46

now the more you start to close down the

14:48

mystery elements and the more you get to

14:50

know each other you start to develop

14:52

feelings of love

14:54

feelings of love start to bring you even

14:58

closer together so it’s like love pulls

15:00

you together

15:01

and then sorry desire pulls you together

15:04

and then love magnifies that

15:08

but love can keep magnifying that to the

15:10

point where all of a sudden there is no

15:12

space

15:13

between the two of you

15:16

and when there’s no space between the

15:18

two of you anymore desire gets

15:20

suffocated

15:22

when desire gets suffocated what’s left

15:26

is just love

15:28

and when it’s only love that’s left I

15:30

think this is a very good paraphrasing

15:32

of a vest apparel’s work when it’s only

15:34

love that is left

15:37

all of a sudden

15:39

you are losing that mechanism that

15:43

creates excitement that creates that

15:46

kind of visceral attraction

15:50

when we first meet someone and we are in

15:52

those desire stages

15:54

we are firing on all cylinders in terms

15:57

of to coin the sort of the work of who

16:00

wrote the five love languages oh Gary

16:03

Chapman Gary Chapman

16:05

so to talk about the five love languages

16:08

you know one of the things he mentioned

16:09

in his book is that in the beginning of

16:11

relationships you are just doing all of

16:14

them all the time you’re buying gifts

16:16

you’re being thoughtful you’re touching

16:18

each other all the time you’re

16:19

complimenting each other you’re

16:21

literally just firing on all cylinders

16:23

which is how create attraction and love

16:25

is created is that you make each other

16:27

feel so unbelievably special because

16:29

you’re literally trying to just

16:31

fan the flavor of the relationship as

16:33

much as possible

16:35

and when you get comfortable or you

16:37

start entering the more sort of

16:40

um

16:41

you know loving and kind of the later

16:43

stages of the relationship I think

16:44

people do just

16:46

naturally kind of revert back to what

16:49

their

16:50

their sort of Baseline is when it comes

16:52

to those things and you know him being

16:55

really thoughtful and messaging all the

16:57

time before interviews and before

16:59

flights to me that actually speaks more

17:02

to that point which is that in the

17:04

beginning he was probably being overly

17:07

thoughtful because of where you were at

17:09

I think a lot of those early stages of

17:12

of sort of like outpouring a lot like

17:15

um a lot of energy into each other comes

17:17

from a place of making sure that person

17:19

stays and making sure that person likes

17:22

us and loves us and falls for us so once

17:24

we’ve got that the kind of um you know

17:27

the the drive to do it becomes actually

17:31

has to just come from a place of

17:33

character

17:34

and I think there’s a there’s something

17:36

to that which is it can feel really

17:37

different from the beginning to a little

17:39

bit in

17:40

some of our

17:43

desire to keep treating our partner with

17:46

the same level of love and attention and

17:50

verbal

17:52

acknowledgment

17:54

has to be intrinsic right it has to be a

17:57

standard we have for ourselves

18:00

and I think that one of the things that

18:02

this situation has is two people who are

18:05

Young

18:07

and in their first serious relationship

18:10

who are learning that lesson for the

18:13

first time which is amazing

18:15

but it has to come from a place of as

18:18

you say character there has to be some

18:19

intrinsic desire to say I’m going to

18:22

keep the standard high in this

18:24

relationship by

18:26

um giving to my partner by acknowledging

18:29

them by telling them I love them by

18:31

reminding them how beautiful I find them

18:34

but the other side of that

18:38

is that

18:40

we that is that is much easier if our

18:45

partner takes responsibility

18:48

for stoking the Flames of that in

18:52

whatever ways they can

18:55

if if your intrinsic standard for

18:59

wanting to continue to give to your

19:01

partner on that level

19:02

meets an ownership by them

19:06

to continue to keep you Desiring them

19:09

that’s a really really good combination

19:13

so what I’m saying with that is rain

19:15

it’s not your job to give him an

19:18

intrinsic

19:20

character

19:22

that keeps his standards High that’s his

19:26

job to do that in a relationship it’s

19:28

your job to set the standard for him

19:30

that you want to be with someone who has

19:34

high standards for that

19:36

but you can take ownership

19:40

for saying I also want to be the kind of

19:42

person that

19:43

keeps his desire High

19:45

by doing whatever I can and this is

19:49

what’s interesting to me in terms of

19:51

that love desire model is we can take a

19:56

step back and go is there anything that

19:59

I could be doing to create more desire

20:02

in my relationship

20:04

a conversation that you have with

20:07

someone where you tell them that you’ve

20:08

noticed they don’t do these things as

20:10

much recently and you would like them to

20:12

that will improve the communication in

20:15

the relationship and that will be a

20:17

vulnerable act and and it will improve

20:19

the kind of sense of knowing each other

20:22

deeply but it won’t necessarily improve

20:24

desire

20:25

in fact for a lot of people it might

20:28

read us one more thing that they have to

20:30

do and one more kind of stress that they

20:34

have that oh I’ve I’ve now got to do

20:37

this and I’m doing it because I’m being

20:38

asked to do it which doesn’t make me

20:41

feel like I’m Desiring it it makes me

20:43

feel like I’m fulfilling an obligation

20:44

that doesn’t make it wrong to have those

20:46

conversations it just means that we have

20:48

to take responsibility for doing the

20:50

things that that create desire without

20:52

them ever knowing that we’re creating

20:55

desire like I joked with you Audrey I

20:58

was like

20:59

you you’re wearing a lovely outfit today

21:01

and I I joked because I was like you

21:05

having the conversation with me to let

21:07

me know that you’ve not been feeling

21:10

something from me recently and you’d

21:13

love it if I could work on that

21:16

will help because I have an intrinsic

21:19

desire to want to make you happy and to

21:23

want to have a great relationship

21:26

but

21:27

it will probably work just as well for

21:30

you to put on that outfit today

21:33

that’s so true that’s kind of what I was

21:34

trying to get at where it’s like you can

21:36

do so much with just that little note

21:39

you said Audrey’s wearing a nice dress

21:40

today and that kind of just like makes

21:42

Matt forget about whatever else might

21:44

scare him also I think that when you go

21:46

out and you know someone’s wearing a

21:48

nice it’s like I really believe in the

21:50

power of just going

21:52

going out leaving the house go out

21:56

together

21:57

you know let him witness you being

22:01

witnessed by other people even if it’s

22:03

just even if it’s just a walk you could

22:05

go out and walk around the neighborhood

22:06

like this is an interesting one last

22:08

Ester point which is you can

22:11

go on a walk and just talk together and

22:13

that’s very much love right that’s the

22:15

coming together but if you decide to

22:17

wear those yoga pants on the walk that

22:19

look a little bit spicy and you just

22:22

walk by some other people and like you

22:24

realize like oh she just got attention

22:25

from that other person like those yoga

22:28

pants just created all kinds of desire

22:30

and then suddenly you have the best of

22:31

both worlds you’re getting close and

22:32

connected on the walk and also she got

22:35

some spicy yoga pants yeah because the

22:37

lion comes out again yeah he’s like hey

22:40

you know what is someone just someone

22:42

just looked at her oh she’s attractive

22:44

oh she’s like this person that’s desired

22:47

out there in the world as a stranger

22:49

these people that don’t know her

22:52

they feel immense desire because she’s a

22:54

stranger to them

22:56

I the you know what may have changed is

22:59

simply this person’s not a stranger

23:02

to me but that doesn’t change how

23:04

desirable this person is

23:07

but put a lion in a cage for too long

23:11

and it stops acting like a lion and

23:14

that’s what it is sometimes to sit at

23:16

home all the time with someone and to

23:18

like I said you may go on work trips but

23:21

that’s not the same thing if you go on

23:23

work trips and then you’re at home

23:24

together and and you’re sitting around

23:26

it’s still you’re still not bringing out

23:28

the lion

23:30

um so and that lion is what got him to

23:33

this point by the way

23:34

that lion that desired something that

23:36

wanted something that was like my family

23:39

like you that you know that that must

23:41

mean that you’re as wonderful as I think

23:43

you are I better move to the next stage

23:46

of this let’s move in together

23:48

that’s that’s the lion talking

23:52

um and it’s about bringing that

23:53

continuing to bring that out and of

23:55

course I don’t want to take

23:56

responsibility away from him it’s also

23:58

about the communication that makes him

23:59

realize that there’s a standard you want

24:01

for the relationship which is that the

24:02

two of you keep trying for each other

24:05

—

