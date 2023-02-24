Why They Stopped Trying & How To Make Them Want You Again [Video]

.
.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
0:00
and then over the next few weeks you
0:02
feel some distance
0:03
now that to me Feels Right On Cue
0:07
[Music]
0:11
this was an email from rain
0:13
who says hi jams big fan of your podcast
0:16
and I can honestly credit Matthew for
0:18
helping me secure my first real healthy
0:21
relationship I’m hoping you can all help
0:23
me once more as I can’t tell if this
0:26
stage of my relationship is normal or
0:28
not I just made it to nine months with
0:31
my boyfriend and noticed some of the
0:33
attention I’d received before has
0:36
started to lessen up until nine months
0:39
ago I’d only ever dated F boys
0:43
I’m Gonna Keep I I feel like I’m
0:45
enjoying the cleanness of these podcasts
0:47
so I’m I’m gonna eliminate the the swear
0:51
F of course stands for a fun Boys Fun
0:53
Boys that’s great yeah let’s go for fun
0:56
boys
0:58
I’ve only dated fun boys this is so
1:01
PG-13 so I’m having trouble Discerning a
1:05
red flag from potentially normal
1:08
behavior
1:10
we both just turned 30 and were each
1:12
other’s first serious relationships
1:14
during our early dating months he was
1:16
very consistent respectful sweet and
1:19
attentive for instance he always wished
1:22
me a safe flight before trips remembered
1:24
important meetings or opportunities I
1:26
had going on and texted me before each
1:28
appointment to wish me luck followed up
1:31
on things happening in my life
1:32
Etc during month seven I went on a
1:35
week-long trip to Europe to meet his
1:37
family
1:38
I’m the first girlfriend he’s ever
1:40
introduced and everything went really
1:43
well at the end of the trip he even
1:45
asked me to move in with him when both
1:47
our apartment leases are up next summer
1:50
however the high we were on after the
1:53
trip started to reduce and over the last
1:56
three weeks he’s felt a bit more distant
1:58
I’m not sure what’s changed we haven’t
2:01
had a fight or anything happen out of
2:04
the ordinary he’s been quieter and more
2:06
reserved lately and when I asked him
2:08
about it he says he’s fine he’s also
2:11
stopped saying I love you and being
2:13
physically affectionate though we’re
2:15
still having sex regularly however I’m
2:18
confused because I’m spending the
2:20
holidays with him and his family and
2:23
today he asked if we should extend our
2:25
time in Europe for Christmas also as I
2:28
was getting ready to leave his apartment
2:30
late afternoon on Sunday he asked me to
2:32
stay over even though we were sitting
2:35
pretty far from each other in bed
2:36
watching TV not speaking
2:39
as I’ve only dated fun boys until now I
2:43
don’t trust my judgment to know if these
2:46
are red flags or if he’s just getting
2:48
comfortable and doesn’t feel the need to
2:50
put in the same effort to keep me I
2:52
don’t want to be blind but I’m also
2:54
unsure if it’s my anxious attachment
2:57
rearing its head as guys become more
3:00
comfortable in relationships how can we
3:02
tell the difference between Comfort
3:04
versus them losing feelings
3:07
thanks so much for the work you guys do
3:09
you are truly doing the Lord’s work for
3:12
women
3:13
and that is from rain great name rain
3:16
you know when when you know that
3:19
yourself that you can have some anxious
3:23
attachment
3:24
and some kind of natural a natural
3:28
anxious hum
3:29
and you then find that something shifts
3:34
in someone’s energy
3:35
either because of things they’re no
3:37
longer saying or things they’re no
3:38
longer doing or just things you don’t
3:39
feel from them
3:41
is it down to your anxiety and your
3:44
anxiety is just making too much of it or
3:48
has something changed that is actually
3:50
worth worrying about I’m thinking about
3:53
times if if I have had that
3:55
some maybe there there have been times
3:59
where it’s clear that something’s on the
4:00
rocks and feelings have changed
4:03
sometimes if my Spidey Sense goes off
4:05
for something like that it’s because
4:06
I’ve done something that I haven’t been
4:09
cognizant of and I’ve done something
4:12
that’s upset someone or I didn’t know
4:14
something hurt their feelings and I
4:17
forgot their birthday you forgot their
4:19
birthday
4:20
um so that can happen and and you can
4:22
get like work yourself into a you know
4:25
internal frenzy thinking oh [ __ ] like
4:28
has everything changed and you know
4:30
something happened or you know what’s
4:32
going on and I’ve always hated that
4:34
feeling of being in the dark about
4:36
something like I feel I just need to
4:38
okay let’s just get out on the table
4:40
whatever’s going on if there’s something
4:41
conversation we need to have if
4:43
something’s going on if you’re worried
4:45
about something I I hate that feeling of
4:48
just watching something similar when
4:51
your spidey sense is tingling so I I’ve
4:53
got a lot of empathy for what rain’s
4:55
going through and I think we we get
4:58
scared of saying I feel this right now
5:02
like I’m feeling this energy we are very
5:06
very scared to do that because we feel
5:08
like we’re going to set things on a
5:09
spiral of getting even worse well I
5:12
think and that’s the situation I think
5:13
she’s in when you’re anxious
5:17
the Instinct if you’re going to have a
5:20
conversation is to be like look if
5:21
you’re going to break up with me just
5:23
say it right if you’re going to leave
5:25
just tell me now just put me out of my
5:27
misery you know there’s a there’s a
5:29
anxiety that at its extreme just makes
5:33
you want to like get bad news over with
5:35
you know that that’s the extreme of that
5:37
feeling but of course that kind of
5:39
conversation that kind of communication
5:42
is not necessarily productive for the
5:47
relationship you know not to get
5:48
personal but in times with us for
5:50
instance where you’re busy and you’re
5:53
not giving me as much sort of attention
5:55
maybe as I think you normally would and
5:58
if it extends to a period of time I’m
6:00
always one for bettering to you like
6:02
recently I’ve just been feeling a little
6:03
bit XYZ and I think it’s about
6:07
communicating that in a way where you’re
6:09
not
6:10
um
6:11
you know berating the person but you’re
6:13
just explaining that you know you’re
6:16
just feeling a little bit unloved or a
6:19
little bit um
6:21
you know I don’t know what the word is
6:22
but you know what I’m saying right and I
6:24
think
6:25
sometimes just being able to
6:27
get that emotion out on a table what it
6:30
shows to the other person is that you’re
6:31
not afraid to have that conversation and
6:34
that you’ll always you’re always going
6:35
to put your happiness and your needs
6:38
ahead of the fear of them leaving I see
6:41
anxiety as a
6:43
a measuring tool that’s really valuable
6:46
but also
6:47
the the reader on it is really really
6:51
really sensitive
6:53
and the sensitivity of that of that
6:56
reader is
6:58
it can be a liability
7:00
because it can have you not only picking
7:03
up on things that aren’t necessarily
7:05
there
7:06
it which by the way it will also pick on
7:09
everything pick up on everything that is
7:10
there because the reader is so sensitive
7:12
that it will you will be right one times
7:15
out of four correct which is why it’s
7:17
hard which is why it’s hard because when
7:19
you get when you are right the one time
7:21
out of four or out of three you it’s
7:23
very validating and you’re like this is
7:25
why I need this reader
7:27
this is why I need this because this
7:28
tell this this tells me when there’s
7:30
danger think about how important what
7:32
I’m about to say must be for me to
7:34
interrupt my own video well here’s why
7:37
it’s important it’s going to change your
7:39
love life and it’s free if you want to
7:41
know why someone may have faded out why
7:43
they may have disappeared why all of a
7:45
sudden it felt like the momentum was
7:47
lost with this person go to why he’s
7:51
gone.com where I talk about the main
7:53
reasons someone disappears go check it
7:56
out why he’s gone.com and now let’s go
8:00
back to the video but when we’re high in
8:03
anxiety it it also reads everything it
8:06
you know it we it reads oh there’s an
8:09
earthquake and someone just closed the
8:11
door downstairs and you felt the
8:13
vibration of the door and it reads it as
8:16
an earthquake that to me is is anxiety
8:19
and it’s what makes it both something
8:21
that protects Us and something that we
8:24
start to worry we can’t trust
8:26
so we are all we almost have to
8:30
do the counter-intuitive thing in those
8:32
situations which is to maintain a sense
8:36
of calm which is to maintain really
8:38
strong communication and sometimes to
8:41
try to have a wider lens on the
8:44
situation so that our our demons don’t
8:47
just take the wheel I almost want to set
8:49
a bit of context for this right because
8:51
they’ve been going strong for seven
8:54
months
8:55
and then in month seven they take a
8:57
week-long trip to to see his family
9:00
now that’s a significant step for some
9:04
people
9:04
that moment where you go and take
9:06
someone to see your family if you
9:08
haven’t done it in seven months and now
9:10
you’re doing it then that probably means
9:12
something to that person
9:14
and then probably what’s happened if at
9:16
the end of the trip he asked you to
9:19
um to move in with him is probably
9:22
because he
9:23
took you home to his family and it was
9:25
extremely validating
9:27
everyone thought you were awesome he
9:30
heard amazing
9:31
reviews
9:33
and they said she’s really great I like
9:35
her and when you hear that from people
9:38
that you love and Trust
9:40
is a big needle mover
9:42
because you say oh I’m not I’m not crazy
9:46
my radar isn’t off
9:48
this person is great
9:50
and so when you get that approval
9:53
for someone
9:55
it makes you want to double down on that
9:57
person
9:59
so then he said why don’t we move in
10:02
together
10:03
now that’s another big step
10:06
so there’s that high there’s that
10:08
excitement of talking about moving in
10:10
together
10:12
and then over the next few weeks you
10:14
feel some distance
10:15
now that to me
10:19
feels not that it happens all the time
10:21
but that feels right on cue
10:25
the idea that he took you to meet his
10:28
family
10:29
you got even closer he said based on all
10:33
the reviews that he wants to move in
10:36
together because he was on that high and
10:38
now all of a sudden
10:41
he’s probably had a little bit of oh my
10:43
god wow this is getting
10:45
this is getting more serious
10:48
and what you may be feeling from him
10:51
is
10:52
distance
10:54
but what he’s feeling inside is
10:57
this is you know all through my 20s I
11:00
didn’t have serious relationships I’m
11:04
now
11:05
in a serious relationship and I know I’m
11:08
in a serious relationship because my
11:10
family have met her and everyone knows
11:13
now that I’m in a relationship and we’ve
11:15
talked about moving in together and
11:17
that’s a really big step
11:19
so there’s a good chance that he’s in
11:22
his head
11:23
right now that it’s not that he likes
11:26
you any less in any objective sense
11:29
or loves you any less
11:30
it’s that he’s now got in his head about
11:33
the big changes that are happening
11:36
and by the way let’s Also let’s also
11:38
remember
11:39
if this is his first serious
11:41
relationship
11:43
then he also has not necessarily learned
11:48
certain lessons yet
11:50
about what it takes to sustain a
11:53
relationship
11:54
that after that initial excitement after
11:58
that initial high that
12:00
it has to be cultivated and you have to
12:03
continue to invest in the excitement of
12:05
the relationship and he may not have the
12:07
tools right now
12:08
to be able to do that and you may not
12:10
have the tools right now to be able to
12:13
do that
12:14
that doesn’t mean it won’t last it just
12:17
means that you guys are still learning
12:19
those tools
12:21
so what you’re reading from him is
12:23
potentially not some
12:25
some terminal loss of excitement
12:30
but instead a kind of a feeling from him
12:35
that wow this is serious
12:38
that’s made me a bit scared you’re
12:41
reading my fear as I don’t like you
12:44
anymore or I don’t love you anymore
12:47
but it’s just fear and I don’t know how
12:49
to process it because I haven’t been in
12:51
a long-term relationship before and also
12:53
there may be a little bit of I don’t
12:55
know how to continue to cultivate the
12:56
excitement in a relationship after that
12:58
initial uh dazzling honeymoon period of
13:02
the first eight months when I listened
13:04
to to this I just I just sense
13:08
that um she’s actually being too distant
13:11
here and I just I don’t I’m not even
13:13
interested in her communicating
13:16
um so much I’m interested in her doing
13:18
like I’m interested in her like go try
13:20
sitting next to him a little bit go
13:22
ahead and try to create the culture of
13:23
your relationship you can’t like hey I
13:25
have this big meeting um just wanted to
13:27
call and say
13:28
um I love you hopefully you’ll wish me
13:30
luck you know just go ahead and set that
13:31
state and then when you’re in these
13:33
moments of of togetherness and and love
13:37
don’t stop treating him like a fun boy
13:39
you need to like do the thing that you
13:41
want to happen in your relationship
13:42
whether it’s sex or intimacy or cuddling
13:45
and then just explain like oh my God I
13:47
loved that but I just think she’s kind
13:49
of frozen so maybe she’s hyper anxious
13:51
and sensitive to these things and she’s
13:54
keeping a lot of track of it but I think
13:56
it’s really she’s not doing anything
13:58
she’s just she’s letting she’s following
14:02
his lead and they’re both just
14:04
out of their depth right now and I’m not
14:07
sure what to do if you take Esther
14:09
perel’s dichotomy Between Love and
14:13
Desire and of course in her famous book
14:16
mating in captivity she refers to the
14:19
Paradox of Love and Desire within a
14:23
relationship that love if you think
14:26
about it when you first meet someone
14:27
what’s driving you desire
14:30
desire says there’s a stranger over
14:32
there I think there’s something
14:33
attractive about them I want to get to
14:36
know them better and I want them to like
14:38
me
14:40
so desire starts to make the two of you
14:43
magnets if there’s mutual attraction
14:46
now the more you start to close down the
14:48
mystery elements and the more you get to
14:50
know each other you start to develop
14:52
feelings of love
14:54
feelings of love start to bring you even
14:58
closer together so it’s like love pulls
15:00
you together
15:01
and then sorry desire pulls you together
15:04
and then love magnifies that
15:08
but love can keep magnifying that to the
15:10
point where all of a sudden there is no
15:12
space
15:13
between the two of you
15:16
and when there’s no space between the
15:18
two of you anymore desire gets
15:20
suffocated
15:22
when desire gets suffocated what’s left
15:26
is just love
15:28
and when it’s only love that’s left I
15:30
think this is a very good paraphrasing
15:32
of a vest apparel’s work when it’s only
15:34
love that is left
15:37
all of a sudden
15:39
you are losing that mechanism that
15:43
creates excitement that creates that
15:46
kind of visceral attraction
15:50
when we first meet someone and we are in
15:52
those desire stages
15:54
we are firing on all cylinders in terms
15:57
of to coin the sort of the work of who
16:00
wrote the five love languages oh Gary
16:03
Chapman Gary Chapman
16:05
so to talk about the five love languages
16:08
you know one of the things he mentioned
16:09
in his book is that in the beginning of
16:11
relationships you are just doing all of
16:14
them all the time you’re buying gifts
16:16
you’re being thoughtful you’re touching
16:18
each other all the time you’re
16:19
complimenting each other you’re
16:21
literally just firing on all cylinders
16:23
which is how create attraction and love
16:25
is created is that you make each other
16:27
feel so unbelievably special because
16:29
you’re literally trying to just
16:31
fan the flavor of the relationship as
16:33
much as possible
16:35
and when you get comfortable or you
16:37
start entering the more sort of
16:40
um
16:41
you know loving and kind of the later
16:43
stages of the relationship I think
16:44
people do just
16:46
naturally kind of revert back to what
16:49
their
16:50
their sort of Baseline is when it comes
16:52
to those things and you know him being
16:55
really thoughtful and messaging all the
16:57
time before interviews and before
16:59
flights to me that actually speaks more
17:02
to that point which is that in the
17:04
beginning he was probably being overly
17:07
thoughtful because of where you were at
17:09
I think a lot of those early stages of
17:12
of sort of like outpouring a lot like
17:15
um a lot of energy into each other comes
17:17
from a place of making sure that person
17:19
stays and making sure that person likes
17:22
us and loves us and falls for us so once
17:24
we’ve got that the kind of um you know
17:27
the the drive to do it becomes actually
17:31
has to just come from a place of
17:33
character
17:34
and I think there’s a there’s something
17:36
to that which is it can feel really
17:37
different from the beginning to a little
17:39
bit in
17:40
some of our
17:43
desire to keep treating our partner with
17:46
the same level of love and attention and
17:50
verbal
17:52
acknowledgment
17:54
has to be intrinsic right it has to be a
17:57
standard we have for ourselves
18:00
and I think that one of the things that
18:02
this situation has is two people who are
18:05
Young
18:07
and in their first serious relationship
18:10
who are learning that lesson for the
18:13
first time which is amazing
18:15
but it has to come from a place of as
18:18
you say character there has to be some
18:19
intrinsic desire to say I’m going to
18:22
keep the standard high in this
18:24
relationship by
18:26
um giving to my partner by acknowledging
18:29
them by telling them I love them by
18:31
reminding them how beautiful I find them
18:34
but the other side of that
18:38
is that
18:40
we that is that is much easier if our
18:45
partner takes responsibility
18:48
for stoking the Flames of that in
18:52
whatever ways they can
18:55
if if your intrinsic standard for
18:59
wanting to continue to give to your
19:01
partner on that level
19:02
meets an ownership by them
19:06
to continue to keep you Desiring them
19:09
that’s a really really good combination
19:13
so what I’m saying with that is rain
19:15
it’s not your job to give him an
19:18
intrinsic
19:20
character
19:22
that keeps his standards High that’s his
19:26
job to do that in a relationship it’s
19:28
your job to set the standard for him
19:30
that you want to be with someone who has
19:34
high standards for that
19:36
but you can take ownership
19:40
for saying I also want to be the kind of
19:42
person that
19:43
keeps his desire High
19:45
by doing whatever I can and this is
19:49
what’s interesting to me in terms of
19:51
that love desire model is we can take a
19:56
step back and go is there anything that
19:59
I could be doing to create more desire
20:02
in my relationship
20:04
a conversation that you have with
20:07
someone where you tell them that you’ve
20:08
noticed they don’t do these things as
20:10
much recently and you would like them to
20:12
that will improve the communication in
20:15
the relationship and that will be a
20:17
vulnerable act and and it will improve
20:19
the kind of sense of knowing each other
20:22
deeply but it won’t necessarily improve
20:24
desire
20:25
in fact for a lot of people it might
20:28
read us one more thing that they have to
20:30
do and one more kind of stress that they
20:34
have that oh I’ve I’ve now got to do
20:37
this and I’m doing it because I’m being
20:38
asked to do it which doesn’t make me
20:41
feel like I’m Desiring it it makes me
20:43
feel like I’m fulfilling an obligation
20:44
that doesn’t make it wrong to have those
20:46
conversations it just means that we have
20:48
to take responsibility for doing the
20:50
things that that create desire without
20:52
them ever knowing that we’re creating
20:55
desire like I joked with you Audrey I
20:58
was like
20:59
you you’re wearing a lovely outfit today
21:01
and I I joked because I was like you
21:05
having the conversation with me to let
21:07
me know that you’ve not been feeling
21:10
something from me recently and you’d
21:13
love it if I could work on that
21:16
will help because I have an intrinsic
21:19
desire to want to make you happy and to
21:23
want to have a great relationship
21:26
but
21:27
it will probably work just as well for
21:30
you to put on that outfit today
21:33
that’s so true that’s kind of what I was
21:34
trying to get at where it’s like you can
21:36
do so much with just that little note
21:39
you said Audrey’s wearing a nice dress
21:40
today and that kind of just like makes
21:42
Matt forget about whatever else might
21:44
scare him also I think that when you go
21:46
out and you know someone’s wearing a
21:48
nice it’s like I really believe in the
21:50
power of just going
21:52
going out leaving the house go out
21:56
together
21:57
you know let him witness you being
22:01
witnessed by other people even if it’s
22:03
just even if it’s just a walk you could
22:05
go out and walk around the neighborhood
22:06
like this is an interesting one last
22:08
Ester point which is you can
22:11
go on a walk and just talk together and
22:13
that’s very much love right that’s the
22:15
coming together but if you decide to
22:17
wear those yoga pants on the walk that
22:19
look a little bit spicy and you just
22:22
walk by some other people and like you
22:24
realize like oh she just got attention
22:25
from that other person like those yoga
22:28
pants just created all kinds of desire
22:30
and then suddenly you have the best of
22:31
both worlds you’re getting close and
22:32
connected on the walk and also she got
22:35
some spicy yoga pants yeah because the
22:37
lion comes out again yeah he’s like hey
22:40
you know what is someone just someone
22:42
just looked at her oh she’s attractive
22:44
oh she’s like this person that’s desired
22:47
out there in the world as a stranger
22:49
these people that don’t know her
22:52
they feel immense desire because she’s a
22:54
stranger to them
22:56
I the you know what may have changed is
22:59
simply this person’s not a stranger
23:02
to me but that doesn’t change how
23:04
desirable this person is
23:07
but put a lion in a cage for too long
23:11
and it stops acting like a lion and
23:14
that’s what it is sometimes to sit at
23:16
home all the time with someone and to
23:18
like I said you may go on work trips but
23:21
that’s not the same thing if you go on
23:23
work trips and then you’re at home
23:24
together and and you’re sitting around
23:26
it’s still you’re still not bringing out
23:28
the lion
23:30
um so and that lion is what got him to
23:33
this point by the way
23:34
that lion that desired something that
23:36
wanted something that was like my family
23:39
like you that you know that that must
23:41
mean that you’re as wonderful as I think
23:43
you are I better move to the next stage
23:46
of this let’s move in together
23:48
that’s that’s the lion talking
23:52
um and it’s about bringing that
23:53
continuing to bring that out and of
23:55
course I don’t want to take
23:56
responsibility away from him it’s also
23:58
about the communication that makes him
23:59
realize that there’s a standard you want
24:01
for the relationship which is that the
24:02
two of you keep trying for each other
24:05
wait before YouTube sends you down the
24:08
rabbit hole of watching raccoon videos
24:10
or videos of large crocodiles on Florida
24:15
golf courses I have something that will
24:17
help your love life more than these
24:19
things and it’s at why he’s gone.com if
24:21
you want to know why someone faded out
24:24
why they were giving you attention and
24:26
all of a sudden they stopped this guide
24:28
shows you go to why he’s gone.com and
24:32
then enjoy
24:33
your baby bear videos
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
