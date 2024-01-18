Why You Can’t Look Yourself in the Eyes in the Mirror

𝒲𝑒 𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻-𝓁𝑜𝒶𝓉𝒽 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝒽𝒶𝓋𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓁𝓁𝑒𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓈 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻-𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓉𝓎 𝒽𝑜𝓌𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝒾𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒾𝓉 𝒾𝓈 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻-𝓁𝑜𝒶𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝒽𝒶𝓉𝓇𝑒𝒹 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝓅𝓇𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓃𝓉𝓈 𝓊𝓈 𝒻𝓇𝑜𝓂 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒹𝑒𝓈𝒾𝓇𝑒𝒹 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒.

𝒜𝓃𝒹 𝓌𝒽𝓎 𝒹𝑜 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒽𝒶𝓋𝑒 𝓈𝓊𝒸𝒽 𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻-𝒽𝒶𝓉𝓇𝑒𝒹 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝒹𝒾𝓈𝑔𝓊𝓈𝓉?

𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒶𝓊𝓈𝑒 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒹𝑜 𝓃𝑜𝓉 𝓀𝑒𝑒𝓅 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝒹 𝓉𝑜 𝒴𝒪𝒰!

As we look at the tapestry of self-love, we often discover threads of discontent woven by the failure to uphold promises made to ourselves — a reflection in the mirror not just of physical appearance but of the integrity behind our commitments. Why is it that so many harbor a deep aversion to the image reflected back at them? The answer lies in personal accountability, or more precisely, the lack thereof.

Self-love is a tangible, actionable practice deeply connected to how well we uphold the promises made to ourselves. As we gaze into the mirror, what we witness is not only the physical consequences of broken commitments but the erosion of self-trust that occurs with each unfulfilled promise.

Consider the numerous times you’ve vowed to prioritize health, exercise regularly, or pursue a passion. How many of those promises have been discarded like yesterday’s news? The mirror, in these instances, becomes a truth-teller, reflecting not only our physical form but the echoes of our broken commitments to self.

Exploring this phenomenon unveils a deeper understanding of personal accountability. Self-love necessitates a foundational pact, a commitment to oneself that rival promises made to others. The casual dismissal of personal aspirations, neglect of well-being, and abandonment of goals contribute to the erosion of self-esteem.

Breaking promises to friends or failing professional commitments stings, yet repeatedly breaking promises to oneself accumulates into profound self-loathing. The mirror, in these instances, becomes a harsh judge, reminding us not just of our physical imperfections but, more significantly, of our inability to keep our word to ourselves.

Self-love is not narcissism; it’s about holding ourselves in the same regard we hold others. The root cause of self-dislike often lies in the deficit of personal accountability. How can we genuinely love ourselves when we consistently betray the person in the mirror?

Consider the cycle: setting goals, articulating aspirations, and making promises to improve our lives. When faced with the daily grind, we succumb to excuses, procrastination, and a general lack of commitment. The mirror becomes a brutal truth-teller, reflecting not just physical imperfections but the echoes of our broken commitments.

Breaking the cycle of self-dislike requires a profound shift in our attitude towards personal accountability. It begins with recognizing that the promises made to ourselves are not optional. They are sacred pacts, deserving of the same diligence and respect we afford external commitments.

Consider the body as a canvas where we paint the strokes of our commitment. The body, like the mirror, reflects the physical and emotional consequences of our choices. Each choice to neglect personal well-being or break commitments manifests in the body, creating physical tension and emotional turmoil.

In this journey of self-love, the mirror is not an adversary but a companion. It reflects not just our flaws but the commitment we make to embrace and improve ourselves. Personal accountability becomes the compass guiding us through the labyrinth of self-love.

As you embark on this journey, remember that self-love is not a destination; it is a continuous practice. Through a commitment to personal accountability, we reshape the mirror. The reflection becomes a testament to resilience, dedication, and self-respect.

In anything in life that we desire to manifest 80% of success comes from the inside.

It’s how we feel about ourselves.

It’s how we see that we insist on a reflection of what we feel to come back to us from our outside world.

Positive or negative.

We get to choose what comes back by aligning ourselves on the inside to what we want.

So, start saying, “I love you.” in the mirror.

High five that amazing person who is starting their day in the mirror.

Give a smile as you pass them by throughout your daily travels.

Slow down and take 1 minute to soul gaze with yourself.

This is healing.

This is self-love.

This is release.

Growth.

And how you manifest your desired life.

And as always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

You deserve to live free from Trauma.

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)