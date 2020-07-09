Why You Should Have Kanye Level Confidence

Recently I was listening to an incredible podcast by Robin Sharma; all focused around having a belief in yourself regardless of what the world may think.

In his podcast, he speaks about the confidence of Kanye West. Yes, the guy who just announced he is running for President.

In one of Kanye’s main houses, he is known for having a large portrait of himself in his living room. When asked why he has a life-sized portrait of himself he once stated, “If I don’t believe in myself, how should I expect anyone else to believe in me?”

Boom.

Whether you like the guy or not, his point is valid. The thought process involved in getting a portrait of himself so uniquely crafted to fit in his living room as a daily reminder to “believe in one’s self” is admirable. Cocky, but admirable.

Why?

Because he is right and the lesson that we can take from this is quite simple:

If you don’t believe in yourself, why would others believe in you?

There are so many people in this world who speak speak speak speak speak….Yet, they say very little.

Then there are those people in the world (you are one of these people because you are reading this) who do do do do do.

I think we need more of the latter.

To be a group in the latter, you must acquire and keep a Kanye level Confidence.

But How?

Show up for yourself

The best thing you can do day in and day out is to show up for yourself. This means that no matter what happens to you during your day or your week, you are always there for yourself. To lift yourself up, remind yourself of the value you add to the world and to bring positive energy to your days. Showing up for yourself is vital to gaining and maintaining Kanye level confidence.

Show up for others

When others need you, be there. When others rely on you to get the job done, get it done. In short — you are a reflection of your decisions and if you show up for others and remain fully present during your encounters with others you will maintain Kanye level confidence with those relationships you foster.

Recognize time is finite

Why would you spend time dealing with trivial issues when you could be putting energy into more important issues which drive your life and the entire world forward. For example: Why spend twenty minutes in email exchanges when an issue could be resolved over the phone in less than five minutes? Time is precious. Think about the GREAT things you can add to your life with the extra 15 min you saved. Say no to the good to say yes to the great.

Take a calculated risk

Calculated risks are different than impulsive risks. weigh your options, evaluate those options as clearly as possible based on YOUR metrics, values, and goals then take the calculated risks. Fortune favors both the bold and the confident.

Protect the downside

I have read up a lot recently on Tony Robbins ideas on investing and one piece of advice he gives in his book titled, “Unshakeable” is to “protect the downside”. Simply put, make the best decisions and calculated risks, but always think about how to minimize or protect the downside.

For example: If I invest in 5 stocks, 2–3 will likely fail and I will likely take a huge loss on at least one of those stocks. But if the remaining 1–2 stocks skyrocket, my downside losses are protected by my enormous gains. Always protect your downside.

Repeat the last five steps daily, weekly and yearly

Having Kanye level confidence takes time and repeated actions over time. Doing the things mentioned above will all help you live a life filled with Kanye level confidence. Make a conscious decision to remind yourself of the steps needed to gain and maintain your highest level of confidence and you will become unstoppable.

* * *

—

