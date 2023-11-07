Will a Man Get Divorced and Marry an Extramarital Lover?

Love outside of marriage can never be true love. If there was true love, the word extramarital would not be used.

If there is love within marriage, it is love, and love outside marriage is always outside!

There are very few true feelings outside of marriage, and most of them have motives.

We have something that the other person wants, so we have feelings outside of marriage.

Will a man divorce and marry his lover? The answers of the three men are very realistic!

01 How could I abandon my wife and marry someone else?

Some people feel that the relationship outside marriage can never be as good as the relationship between themselves and their wives.

If the wife says a word, she will definitely leave the extramarital lover obediently. Of course, after he left, whether he will look for him again is another matter.

There are many men who have this mentality. They will not last long with their extramarital lover, nor will they allow her to last long. They are just coveting the temporary novelty.

Therefore, some men give their extramarital lover a clear position from the very beginning, and they will never be as important as their own family!

But some women are willing to be men’s extramarital lovers and have no idea how frivolous their own position is. She also fantasizes about being with a man for a long time!

02 The cost of marrying an extramarital lover is too high and too troublesome

Some people who cheat in marriage will never marry an extramarital lover in the end.

Because in his opinion, it is better for a couple to have their original spouse, and the original spouse is the one who loves him most.

Therefore, he would never abandon his family and children for outsiders.

Besides, once he divorces his wife, it means that his property will be divided in half, and his children may not follow him.

If he ends up with an extramarital lover in the future, he will have to face various problems in reorganizing the family.

Therefore, he will never take a lover. And the reason why he has an extramarital lover is because he doesn’t love his wife enough, and he doesn’t love anyone. He only loves himself.

03 This is really hard to choose. It’s best not to let my wife find out

Some people, when they are with an extramarital lover, fantasize about not being discovered by their wives.

In fact, he has not thought about whom he has deep feelings for, but his lover can give him happiness that his wife cannot.

He didn’t think too much about future problems, nor did he think about ending the marriage, nor did he think about what his wife would do if she found out.

This kind of luck mentality is actually the most undesirable thing. Because often, he may not be able to bear the consequences after his wife finds out what he has done.

In fact, our lives are full of pressure, heavy responsibilities, and many trivial things we face.

An overly ambiguous person of the opposite sex is like a time bomb that will destroy you sooner or later. It is better to reject him from the beginning and stay clean and at peace of mind!

Photo credit: Some Tale on Unsplash