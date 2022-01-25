Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Will Optimism Improve Your Mental Health?

Will Optimism Improve Your Mental Health?

Can positive thinking really make a big difference in the way you feel?

by Leave a Comment

 

If you have ever heard someone tell you to look at the positive aspects of a situation, you may wonder if this is something that is necessary or not. Perhaps you want to know if there is a reason to look on the bright side, even when you really don’t want to. Here’s a look at why optimism may be worth a try when it comes to improving your mental health.

What is Optimism?

Optimism occurs when someone has a positive outlook on a situation. A person that is optimistic will be anticipating good things to happen and be generally upbeat, even in an unfavorable situation.

Can It Help Your Mental Health?

There is research that suggests being optimistic can help you improve your mental health. A 2010 study expresses optimism may relate to a lesser chance of experiencing depression or anxiety.

If you are a person that believes that all things work out the way they are supposed to, this could mean you are an optimist. Take a look at these BetterHelp articles for more information on this topic.

If you are a person that sees a glass half empty, you may be a pessimist. This is something that you can work on if you want to, however.

Optimism is Sometimes a Bad Thing

It isn’t all good news though. If someone is optimistic without fail, this can be problematic for them. They may be expecting good things to happen even when that is the unlikely outcome. For instance, if someone thinks bad things won’t happen to them, they may take chances that aren’t necessary.

Besides that, sometimes a person will tell you to focus on positive things when the negative things need to be explored. For example, if someone has suffered through a natural disaster and lost all their belongings, a person may make them upset commenting on how none of their possessions matter. It might be better to allow them to talk about the negatives, so they are able to process them first, and let them come to their own conclusions about how they feel.

Being More Optimistic

Here a are few things you can work on, so you can lead a more optimistic life.

Seek Therapy

One technique for addressing your outlook on life is to seek out therapy. Meeting with a therapist may be able to lend a hand when it comes to learning more about why you aren’t thinking in a positive manner in certain situations. A professional should also be able to talk to you about ways to improve your outlook. You might even learn how to process emotions and feelings differently, in some instances.

Stay Focused

Another tip that may be able to help you become more optimistic is to stay focused. When you are able to manage the tasks at hand, and meet goals, it may be easier for you to think in a positive manner. Try your best not to set unrealistic expectations for yourself, as this can be something that is causing you anxiety.

Manage Stress

Manage stress when you are able to. If you often get overwhelmed or things come up when you are trying to get something accomplished, this is bound to influence the way you think overall. If you decide to meet with a therapist, they should be able to offer stress management techniques as well, so you can learn more about working through high amounts of stress when it affects you.
When stress isn’t weighing you down, it may be easier to think optimistically.

Be Yourself

You should always be honest with yourself about how you are feeling. If you don’t feel good about a certain situation, this is fine. When you do feel good, this is okay too. Even an optimistic person may feel negative about some things that are happening. No one can tell you how you should feel, so remember not to beat yourself up about the attitude you have. If you are working on improving it, this is something that is unlikely to happen overnight. It will take time and you owe it to yourself to take all the time necessary to make the changes you want to make.

Keep Smiling

You might also consider smiling more. This may cause you to think happy thoughts at times when you wouldn’t if you weren’t smiling.

Conclusion

Generally speaking, optimism may be good for both your physical and mental health. If you are someone that is optimistic, this could be something you like hearing. However, if you lean towards pessimistic, this is okay since there are ways to work on being more optimistic. Take your time when it comes to processing your feelings, and work with a counselor if you feel like you want to. They may be the resource you need to make a change in your outlook on life.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares4

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x