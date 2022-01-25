Will Optimism Improve Your Mental Health?

If you have ever heard someone tell you to look at the positive aspects of a situation, you may wonder if this is something that is necessary or not. Perhaps you want to know if there is a reason to look on the bright side, even when you really don’t want to. Here’s a look at why optimism may be worth a try when it comes to improving your mental health.

What is Optimism?



Optimism occurs when someone has a positive outlook on a situation. A person that is optimistic will be anticipating good things to happen and be generally upbeat, even in an unfavorable situation.

Can It Help Your Mental Health?

There is research that suggests being optimistic can help you improve your mental health. A 2010 study expresses optimism may relate to a lesser chance of experiencing depression or anxiety.

If you are a person that believes that all things work out the way they are supposed to, this could mean you are an optimist. Take a look at these BetterHelp articles for more information on this topic.

If you are a person that sees a glass half empty, you may be a pessimist. This is something that you can work on if you want to, however.

Optimism is Sometimes a Bad Thing

It isn’t all good news though. If someone is optimistic without fail, this can be problematic for them. They may be expecting good things to happen even when that is the unlikely outcome. For instance, if someone thinks bad things won’t happen to them, they may take chances that aren’t necessary.

Besides that, sometimes a person will tell you to focus on positive things when the negative things need to be explored. For example, if someone has suffered through a natural disaster and lost all their belongings, a person may make them upset commenting on how none of their possessions matter. It might be better to allow them to talk about the negatives, so they are able to process them first, and let them come to their own conclusions about how they feel.

Being More Optimistic

Here a are few things you can work on, so you can lead a more optimistic life.

Seek Therapy

One technique for addressing your outlook on life is to seek out therapy. Meeting with a therapist may be able to lend a hand when it comes to learning more about why you aren’t thinking in a positive manner in certain situations. A professional should also be able to talk to you about ways to improve your outlook. You might even learn how to process emotions and feelings differently, in some instances.

Stay Focused

Another tip that may be able to help you become more optimistic is to stay focused. When you are able to manage the tasks at hand, and meet goals, it may be easier for you to think in a positive manner. Try your best not to set unrealistic expectations for yourself, as this can be something that is causing you anxiety.

Manage Stress

Manage stress when you are able to. If you often get overwhelmed or things come up when you are trying to get something accomplished, this is bound to influence the way you think overall. If you decide to meet with a therapist, they should be able to offer stress management techniques as well, so you can learn more about working through high amounts of stress when it affects you.

When stress isn’t weighing you down, it may be easier to think optimistically.

Be Yourself

You should always be honest with yourself about how you are feeling. If you don’t feel good about a certain situation, this is fine. When you do feel good, this is okay too. Even an optimistic person may feel negative about some things that are happening. No one can tell you how you should feel, so remember not to beat yourself up about the attitude you have. If you are working on improving it, this is something that is unlikely to happen overnight. It will take time and you owe it to yourself to take all the time necessary to make the changes you want to make.

Keep Smiling

You might also consider smiling more. This may cause you to think happy thoughts at times when you wouldn’t if you weren’t smiling.

Conclusion

Generally speaking, optimism may be good for both your physical and mental health. If you are someone that is optimistic, this could be something you like hearing. However, if you lean towards pessimistic, this is okay since there are ways to work on being more optimistic. Take your time when it comes to processing your feelings, and work with a counselor if you feel like you want to. They may be the resource you need to make a change in your outlook on life.

