Winter Date Ideas to Enjoy With Your Significant Other

If you haven’t already heard, the northeast coast was experiencing a blizzard. This past weekend Florida felt the bite of cold and hunkered down for a freeze warning. I’m sure other parts up north are still experiencing the effects of winter and sometimes think about fun things you can do to enjoy with your significant other to hopefully escape cabin fever for a little while. In this article, I will include some options you can enjoy.

Go on a horse carriage ride

Nothing is more romantic than riding in a horse-drawn carriage in winter. It recalls scenes from Hallmark movies where the two are wrapped in attractive coats with gloves and boots and the frame zooms in on a romantic composition of the love birds holding each other throughout the ride.

Go ice skating

For a date that is a little more playful, try lacing up your skates and going out on the ice. You can lead each other by hand as you glide through the ice on a cold winter evening. The setting would be more intimate if the sun is setting and you so happen to fall on your bums and catch each other in a kiss. Since it’s cold, you would have a hot cup of something waiting inside to keep you both warm as you wrap up in cozy blankets by the fire reading poems to each other.

Go out for a stroll and get hot chocolate

Since you’re coming inside from a nice ice skate, you can take a stroll and come back inside for a nice hot cup of hot chocolate. You can play a game of 21 questions to better get to know each other before you wrap up near the hot fireplace to read aloud to one another.

Play a game of pool

Since you’re already inside, now would be as nice a time as any to challenge each other to a game of pool. It’s a great way to encourage a spirit of friendly competition while getting close enough to brush your elbows against each other. Play a few rounds and enjoy each other’s company under low light.

Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed these suggestions. These are just a few fun ideas you can try out for a day in winter this season. You don’t have to do all of them they are just suggestions you can try out to liven your evening together. If you have any other suggestions feel free to leave them in the comments.

Photo credit: iStock