Work From Home Jobs Are Strike Proof

This is the week of tube and rail strikes all over the country, in Britain and train unions have raised fresh demands for increased wages and better living conditions.

Commuters are finding it difficult to get to work every day this week due to the strike action which has affected several tube lines and rail networks. A few of those stations that have opened have opened late on a Wednesday morning.

The reduced train and tube services have resulted in packed trains, as commuters try to get to work. This will continue for the rest of the week of 20th to 24 June 2022.

There has been a significant impact on commuters during this period of the tube and rail strike. The hybrid “work at home”, which is now being introduced in several companies has made it possible for corporate work and white-collar employees to continue their work.

This hybrid working practice of office workers has resulted in the tube and rail networks, getting a lesser number of commuters going to work daily. As a result, the tube and rail networks face financial losses and therefore need to adapt to the changing dynamics of the workforce in Britain.

Jobs are now “Strike Proof”, with the “working from home” working method, a hybrid system introduced by several companies during the period of the pandemic. It is difficult to say how long these hybrid working models will continue, but they may end by the autumn of 2022, in my opinion.

What are your opinions on hybrid working and work-at-home policies adopted by many companies around the world? Do you feel that more companies should adopt these hybrid working models? Is it fair that the transport sector has to face the impact or is it time for the transport industry to adapt, to the evolution of a new workforce?

