Home / Featured Content / Work on Your Romantic Creativity

Work on Your Romantic Creativity

“When people say there’s no more romance, what they really mean is, they’ve exhausted the possibilities.”

by

 

Why do so many couples lose their romantic creativity? I believe it’s just as Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate’s character from the movie Love Jones) said, “When people say there’s no more romance, what they really mean is, they’ve exhausted the possibilities.” That’s the issue. They have removed the element of creativity from the equation.

Everyone is creative! The only question now is, can you come up with something that is simple and well thought out? Gifts, like candy and flowers, are considered romantic gifts. Just take this a step further. If he or she likes flowers, don’t just get roses all the time because that can become boring and predictable. Instead, come up with something original such as a daisy or another flower where petals can be counted. Ask him or her to play the childhood game, “Loves Me Loves Me Not.” and watch them pluck the petals as they go.

However, don’t allow for the possibility of him or her arriving at they love me not. Count the petals before you present the flower to your significant other, and trim it so that there is an odd number of petals for the right outcome! Another cute creative thing you can do is write a love letter, leave it under his or her pillow, or around the house where he or she can find it. Romantic creativity doesn’t have to come in the form of gifts every single time either. Gestures like whispering with them around friends and family. It doesn’t have to be anything secret. You might just whisper, “I really love you.” Little things like this will do wonders in the romance department. Just remember, whenever the mood strikes you, allow your romantic creative juices to flow!

This post was previously published on louismorriscoaching.com.

Photo credit: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

 

About Louis Morris

Louis’s mission is to help couples who want to work through their relationship issues, deepen their connection, communication, and intimacy. He also assists singles who have been through a divorce, break-up, have lost their companion, or are struggling with past relationship issues, Get Their Groove Back.

Along with coaching, Louis is a published author, writes a weekly blog, has a branded Amazon shop, and is the host of The Heart Matters Podcast. This podcast offers relationship tips and advice that people and couples can act upon, and interesting interviews with smart and driven guests.

