We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

You Are Splendidly Insignificant and Useless

You Are Splendidly Insignificant and Useless

In our culture today, we’re addicted to our significance.

Yeah… Isn’t it marvelous?

In our culture today, we’re addicted to our significance.
We’re hooked on being special.

As good as this should feel, it is utter torture.
As freeing as it should be, it’s actually imprisoning.

But it’s all made up.
All the pressure is actually off.
All of that importance that you’ve mentally assigned yourself to live up to is unreal.

So bask in your insignificance.
And know that all the love in the universe is yours.
Real joy is found here.

This post was previously published on Jonas Ellison’s blog and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

