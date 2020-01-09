You at a Glance: A Quick Health Reality Check

Time to take a step back and evaluate our health again, folks!

You thought I forgot to bug you about this, didn’t you? I know you get distracted by the input bombardment of the modern age. Consider this a reminder that you need your regular check-up!

We live in a world that’s hyper-focused on looking good. We’re blasted with images of the artificial ideals of the perfect body (female and male). Too often, this media-driven obsession pressures us to put overall health on the back burner in favor of looking “good.”

This leads many of us into dangerous workout habits that put us in jeopardy of straining muscles and damaging joints by pushing ourselves too hard at the gym. All for the pursuit of unreachable perfection.

Stop the insanity, am I right?

I talk a lot about having a hero mindset on this blog, but sadly far too many people have an unhealthy mindset that makes them willing to harm themselves to achieve a prepackaged goal.

Heroes are, by their very nature, leaders. They don’t follow the pack. They break free of conventional wisdom and blind allegiance to cultural habit. This iconoclasm includes the realms of mental and physical health.

So, when you’re feeling societal pressure to conform to a physical ideal, it’s time to take a step back, do a quick belief self-assessment by considering the following advice:

Treat Your Body Like a Temple

Despite what you may think that phrase means, it doesn’t mean going on some futile quest for a picture-perfect body.

Treating your body like a temple means having respect for your it. Pushing yourself to the limit at the gym is not showing respect for your body, it’s abusing it. Understanding when you’ve worked yourself hard enough and stopping is respecting yourself, as is refueling your body post-workout with what it needs to keep you healthy and recover quickly.

Always Be Prepared

When it comes to your health, the famous Boy Scout motto applies in spades. The fact is, life has a funny way of throwing stuff at us we don’t expect, so being prepared for any unexpected health problems that come your way is always a good idea, especially if you’re someone who’s physically active.

Heading out into the world and living “on purpose” can sometimes deliver some bumps and bruises, especially if your new path involves more exercise! That’s why having a first aid kit on hand along with a selection of medication like painkillers and anti-inflammatories is worth every penny you spend on it.

Deal with Stress Like a Physical Injury

A fantastic piece of advice for coping with stress is to deal with it like a physical problem. Far too many of us push mental stresses and strains to the back of our minds and don’t get treatment for them.

The best way to deal with stress is admitting it’s there, and creating a treatment plan like you would for a physical injury. This will help you ensure your mental strains are dealt with seriously. We all know that modern medicine has shown uncontrolled stress can lead to an array of mental and physical health problems. The time for denial is over!

Now get back out there and keep living deliberately!

—

This post was previously published on LiveTheHero.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto