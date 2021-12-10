Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / You Can’t Chose Who You Love

You Can’t Chose Who You Love

Love chooses you.

by Leave a Comment

 

Love arrives when it’s least expected
Silently, without fanfare
Like a cool breeze on an autumn night
Shadows of moonlight glistening on the sea

In a moment of peace
or blissful contentment
Love’s not to be found
It will find you

When it’s ready

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Photo credit: Surface on Unsplash

 

About craig hellier

Fatherhood, life, love and loss. Non-rhyming poetry, leadership, DEI, workplace culture. Writer and poet adrift on the sea of life but trying to be present in every moment.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@craig_hellier

