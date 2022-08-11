Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / You Don’t Have To Manage Your Anger Alone!

You Don’t Have To Manage Your Anger Alone!

We all experience anger at some point in our life. Even as children, we feel anger when we are not fed or denied a favorite toy.

by Leave a Comment

 

Presented by BetterHelp.

We all experience anger at some point in our life. Even as children, we feel anger when we are not fed or denied a favorite toy. Many people learn how to handle these strong emotions as they grow older. However, some of us find it difficult to manage our anger.

There are many dangers of anger that you may not be aware of. If we do not practice regulating our emotions and processing our anger, it can lead to many adverse effects on our lives and relationships.

Find out if you have an anger management problem and how it can affect your life in a big way. Also, learn more about treatment options such as anger management counseling online and helpful techniques to implement!

Common Causes of Anger Management

There are several reasons why someone may be living with anger management issues. The most common cause is livelihood stress. As we grow older, we are bombarded with more responsibilities and tasks. These responsibilities can weigh a person down over time.

With the stress of handling both home life and work life, many find themselves lashing out in irritability. Some stress can come from relationships, finances, and our environment. If you are living in an environment that makes you feel frustrated or threatened, this can present itself through anger.

Another cause of intense irritation is the presence of a mental health disorder and past experiences. If you have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder or illness, anger is often a symptom. Likewise, if you were raised in an aggressive home, this can cause feelings of anger.

Signs of Poor Anger Management

If you are still unsure about your anger management problems, there are some signs that are recognizable. The easiest sign to notice is feeling angry all of the time. While it is okay to feel angry now and again, it is not standard to always feel aggravated.

When your anger causes you to bring damage around you, you may have issues regulating this emotion. You should not feel the need to be violent or physical to ease your anger.

Lastly, if you are constantly looking for a reason for your anger. In other words, you are looking to place the responsibility on someone or something else. By not taking ownership of your emotions and actions, you are showing issues with anger management.

Effects Anger Has on Your Life

Physically

Anger tends to make people feel tense and overwhelmed. With this being said, anger can cause muscle tension, headaches, chest pains, physical pressure, and fatigue. It can also cause long-term effects such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and other stress-related conditions.

Mentally

If you are dealing with anger daily, you probably live with some form of stress or anxiety. Anxiety often comes with the fear of the unknown. In this case, you may be afraid of how you will react or handle your emotions. This can lead to other symptoms such as panic attacks, isolation, and substance abuse.

What Now?

The first thing you can do is talk to someone you trust! This can be a friend, spouse, therapist, or counselor. By talking to someone who will not judge you, you can freely discuss your fears and thoughts about your anger. Someone who wants the best for you will support you and help hold you accountable.

Seeking professional help is also suggested for those living with intense anger. A therapist or counselor can help you implement valuable coping techniques. Techniques can include mindfulness, meditation, breathing exercises, finding outlets for your anger, and more.

If you are experiencing anger management problems, know that you don’t have to figure it out alone. Talk to a trusted friend or therapist to find the support you need on your healing journey.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x