You Don’t Have To Manage Your Anger Alone!

We all experience anger at some point in our life. Even as children, we feel anger when we are not fed or denied a favorite toy. Many people learn how to handle these strong emotions as they grow older. However, some of us find it difficult to manage our anger.

There are many dangers of anger that you may not be aware of. If we do not practice regulating our emotions and processing our anger, it can lead to many adverse effects on our lives and relationships.

Find out if you have an anger management problem and how it can affect your life in a big way. Also, learn more about treatment options such as anger management counseling online and helpful techniques to implement!

Common Causes of Anger Management

There are several reasons why someone may be living with anger management issues. The most common cause is livelihood stress. As we grow older, we are bombarded with more responsibilities and tasks. These responsibilities can weigh a person down over time.

With the stress of handling both home life and work life, many find themselves lashing out in irritability. Some stress can come from relationships, finances, and our environment. If you are living in an environment that makes you feel frustrated or threatened, this can present itself through anger.

Another cause of intense irritation is the presence of a mental health disorder and past experiences. If you have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder or illness, anger is often a symptom. Likewise, if you were raised in an aggressive home, this can cause feelings of anger.

Signs of Poor Anger Management

If you are still unsure about your anger management problems, there are some signs that are recognizable. The easiest sign to notice is feeling angry all of the time. While it is okay to feel angry now and again, it is not standard to always feel aggravated.

When your anger causes you to bring damage around you, you may have issues regulating this emotion. You should not feel the need to be violent or physical to ease your anger.

Lastly, if you are constantly looking for a reason for your anger. In other words, you are looking to place the responsibility on someone or something else. By not taking ownership of your emotions and actions, you are showing issues with anger management.

Effects Anger Has on Your Life

Physically

Anger tends to make people feel tense and overwhelmed. With this being said, anger can cause muscle tension, headaches, chest pains, physical pressure, and fatigue. It can also cause long-term effects such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and other stress-related conditions.

Mentally

If you are dealing with anger daily, you probably live with some form of stress or anxiety. Anxiety often comes with the fear of the unknown. In this case, you may be afraid of how you will react or handle your emotions. This can lead to other symptoms such as panic attacks, isolation, and substance abuse.

What Now?

The first thing you can do is talk to someone you trust! This can be a friend, spouse, therapist, or counselor. By talking to someone who will not judge you, you can freely discuss your fears and thoughts about your anger. Someone who wants the best for you will support you and help hold you accountable.

Seeking professional help is also suggested for those living with intense anger. A therapist or counselor can help you implement valuable coping techniques. Techniques can include mindfulness, meditation, breathing exercises, finding outlets for your anger, and more.

If you are experiencing anger management problems, know that you don’t have to figure it out alone. Talk to a trusted friend or therapist to find the support you need on your healing journey.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock