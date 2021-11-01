Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / You Lie in Wait

You Lie in Wait

It is true, not all deaths are tragedy.

Sonnet 32 – you lie in wait

 

It is true, not all deaths are tragedy.

So it is true, all deaths may be teachings.

All wish, may die in quiet majesty,

Leave the mortal coil whilst still seeking.

You lie in wait to die, and breathe your last.

What questions doth still ruminate within?

Was my spirit, love, kindness unsurpassed?

Doth face both test and joy with selfsame grin?

Ad astra? Fain extend a hand to all?

Lift up those souls who could not stand alone?

Comfort hearts of those whose lives went a’squall?

This be faith, down the hollows of your bones?

No qualms, then, for the goodness of your breath,

Thou shalt relish the finest strain of death.

—August 2019

 

 

 

About David Stanley

David L. Stanley, B.Sc., M.A. is an educator, author & poet, voice-over actor, and speaker. His freelance work has appeared in national print and web magazines on men, depression and suicide, melanoma, fatherhood, professional bicycle racing, diversity issues, and the Flint Water Crisis.
Inspired by the death of his father in January 2019, he began to work in sonnets. His work has appeared in Stanchion literary magazine, and a variety of websites. He has read his poems at three Dad 2.0 summits, the world’s largest gathering of dad bloggers, supporters, and brands.
His latest book is Rants & Mutters, an essay collection. He co-authored From Jim Crow to CEO, the Willie Artis Story, available via AUX Media. His first book, Melanoma, It Started with a Freckle, was released in 2016 on the McGann imprint.

