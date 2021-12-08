You Need To Live, Before Life Ends

We always believe we are immortal!

People around us are leaving day by day.

Grandparents, parents, friends, and the list goes on.

No one is eternal in this world.

…

What happened

My friend lost his father at a very young age and his mother raised him well to enter into a reasonable job.

We spent years together at the workplace and enjoyed the weekends together. He was married and had two kids.

It was all going fine till his medical reports showed his kidneys were failing. It was shocking for us as he wasn’t in bad health at all.

He tried medication but the doctors were advising him to go for the transplant asap.

He wasn’t ready and kept working with the medicines with the hopes of a miracle that could heal him.

It was tough for not only him but also for the others to see him battling at such a young age and it was terrible to think of his two young kids.

In our country transplant isn’t easy and government resources are scarce to help the patients.

Finally, he had to opt for the transplant considering his deteriorating health conditions. There was no other than his wife who donated her kidney to her husband.

The transplant went fine and he spent around two months in the hospital. later, he returned back and joined his family. It was looking that God has helped the family and showered mercy and returned the happiness to the family.

Once he was at home he was advised to take special care to avoid any contact as he was on medication to lower his immune system.

No one knows what happened, he caught a chest infection, and in the presence of low immunity, it worsened.

He was admitted to the hospital but this time he didn’t make it.

He fought so bravely that the last night he was brave enough to ask if he could go home.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But he wasn’t fine. He breathed his last the same night.

It was a complete shock for me.

I can’t read his texts in my cell, It’s too hard for me to think about him and his poor family. I’m shattered to think about his two young kids.

…

Final Thoughts

Our lives are busy in the day to day affairs that we often forget the realities of life.

We have to care about our families and loved ones.

We don’t have to put things for the after stages as we don’t know what are God’s plans.

Live every day, share love, take care.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***