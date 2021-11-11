You Speak More Languages Than You Think

The human face has 43 different muscles that work together to make different expressions throughout our lives. Common sense suggests that emotions are mainly expressions that don’t have much to do with the words we use to deliver our thoughts at any given time. But psychology suggests that language is a core element in expressing emotions that constitutes emotions, experiences, and perceptions.

But have you ever thought about how many languages you actually speak? Or maybe how many emotions can you name that don’t use the usual conventions of linguistic competence? Maybe culturally, racially, and linguistically we are different but there are innate characteristics that make us — the Homo Sapiens, really unique.

Think about the various emotional cues that no one taught us and yet we learn to express ourselves in the strangest ways no matter which corner of the world we are in. These emotions are so raw that it goes beyond the conventional concepts of linguistics. They connect us like nothing ever will and I just think it’s fascinating that we all understand these special ‘languages’ no matter what culture we are from.

So what are they?

Language of kindness

Whether you are buying a meal for a stranger or donating gifts to an orphanage during Christmas, the language of kindness is perhaps one aspect that helps us create meaningful relationships anywhere in the world without the use of words. It is and can be translated beautifully no matter where you are and tends to leave an impact for the longest time.

Language of compassion

Our caring attitude and the desire to be cared for are common among humans. Together with empathy and perspective, a compassionate person harbors genuine concern and care for others. Oh and this includes being compassionate to oneself as well.

Language of happiness

While happiness is definitely one of the basic human emotions, the things that trigger happiness among us tend to be heavily influenced by the culture we grow up in. Laughter, a pleasant way of talking and facial expressions give it all when someone is expressing their happiness — and this is visible everywhere around the world.

Language of sadness

Like other emotions, most people experience sadness from time to time and somehow learn to cope with it using various mechanisms. Even though people have various ways to cope with their sadness, the universal feeling of expressions such as crying, withdrawal from others, and quietness are frequently expressed everywhere.

Language of fear

Fear is another powerful emotion that has very similar impacts on the body and mind across all cultures and societies. Developing similar reactions such as fight or flight mode to anticipated threats or potential dangers can also be a common trait exhibited by most humans. Of course, not everyone experiences it the same way but for the most part, fear is expressed in similar patterns.

Language of anger

Anger can have both mental and physical consequences on us. People experience anger in various ways but the core feelings of frustration, agitation, and hostility remain the same pretty much anywhere in the world. The only difference is some people have mastered control of their expressions while others are yet to figure it out.

Language of surprise

Not really a language but this is the result of a sudden burst of adrenaline in our system and can have a similar effect among people across various cultures. Even though the reaction is quite brief, the impact it has remains with us for a long time.

Language of trust

Trust refers to both — verbal and non-verbal cues — that purposefully convey a belief to form a foundation for continuing relations among people. Trust stems out from the most trivial of things to bigger things in life — from doing groceries to solving marital issues, the feelings of it can create inextricable emotional dimensions across cultures.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

I understand that you might be thinking that I haven’t talked about countless other emotions that could have made their way to this list but they are mere variations in the spectrum of the above emotions. It is crucial we understand that emotions play a vital role in how we live, engage, interact and behave with others in our day-to-day lives. By understanding the fact that we speak so many ‘languages of emotions’ can help us with a deeper understanding of human interactions in this world. Even though many of the emotions we regularly experience are nuanced and complex, but working together to understand each other can create a beautiful world where our actions will finally speak louder than words.

So yes, the next time someone discusses the concept of language and emotions in our daily lives, you can assert the importance of them as well as reiterate the fact that we speak more languages than we think.

—

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You.

***

