Your Happiness Project

Even if we are not very religious, even if we do not believe in supernatural forces, cosmic energies, or any mysticism at all, it is impossible not to realize that keeping our thoughts in order and positively tuned brings immense benefits. Undoubtedly, good humor and optimism make us more eager to succeed and more hopeful that everything will go well.

If we compare how the world around us changes when we are happy and when we are sad, we will clearly see how important it is to try to distance ourselves from negative thoughts and attitudes.

No one but ourselves is capable of making us stronger, more determined, more secure in the face of everything that happens. Having someone who facilitates this journey for us is essential, but the initiative to move forward confidently must come from us.

Our journey is extensive and, at many times, painful, punctuated by disappointments, losses, and sharp falls. Some even say that happiness appears from time to time, amidst the storms, often without us noticing. Others say that being happy is a state of mind. Some relate happiness to material comfort. In one way or another, we are all seeking to fulfill our dreams to achieve this thing called happiness.

Actually, it does not matter whether we believe in supernatural forces, divine providence, life after death, or whether we attend any worship service or not, but rather how we live, how we treat others, the means we use to achieve our goals, the care we have for those who truly love us, our ability to understand others and the world beyond our own concerns. Nothing will define us more accurately than our actions, our life, what we are on a daily basis.

When we become bitter, vengeful, pessimistic, and envious people, even if only for a short time, everything becomes more difficult, colorless, hazy, heavy. It is as if something prevents us from seeing the dawn of a new day, a new chance.

When we are overwhelmed by negative feelings, we end up becoming our worst enemy because then we will not be able to learn, to reflect clearly, nor to envision solutions to what distresses us. Love will be nullified, and pain will extend beyond us, affecting even those who love us sincerely.

As you can see, it is impossible to escape the clichés and the popular wisdom that advises us so well to maintain optimism, to cultivate self-love and relationships that make us better and happier people. It is foolish to waste time with worthless people because they will fall sooner or later. It is foolish to dwell on what did not work out when there are plenty of new opportunities ahead of us.

Time, after all, takes care of putting things and people in their rightful places, whether we believe in witches or not, because life will always conspire in our favor if we deserve it. And you do.

Photo credit: KAL VISUALS on Unsplash