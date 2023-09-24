Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Zoos Need to Change

Zoos Need to Change

Opinion: To justify their existence, they must make conservation their top priority.

By Rafael Miranda

 

By Rafael Miranda

When I was young, my parents took us to a zoo: the kind where you could see animals locked up in cages. I remember looking in admiration at a pair of bears in a cage, stretching out their paws for food. Things have changed. My kids would be horrified to see animals in jail like that. Today, we expect animals to be held in more natural settings, and for zoos to do more to make the world a better place. In order to justify the animals’ captivity, we expect zoos to help with conservation.

Zoos can host great conservation work. Sometimes they act as a kind of Noah’s ark to hold and protect endangered animals. There are about 40 animal species listed as “extinct in the wild”; they exist mainly in captive collections, including at zoos. These collections are used for study, to start breeding programs and, when possible, to reintroduce the animals to the wild.

But not enough zoos do enough of this. I support the recommendation made by some researchers that zoos should assign at least 10 percent of their income to biodiversity conservation. Sadly, a 1999 study from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums showed an average expenditure of only 0.1 percent. That’s 100 times less.

Of course, some zoos do a lot. Perth Zoo in Western Australia, for example, reported in 1999-2000 that it spent more than US$1 million breeding seven threatened species for reintroduction (including the western swamp tortoise, the chuditch marsupial, and the striped numbat), compared with their income of nearly $6 million. In other words, they spent at least 18 percent of their revenue on conservation. According to a 2015 World Association of Zoos and Aquariums report, $350 million is raised annually for wildlife conservation by global zoos and aquariums. That’s about the same as what WWF International — one of the most famous institutions in biodiversity conservation — currently spends on conservation programs each year.

Zoos have helped to reintroduce plenty of animals to the wild, including the black-footed ferret in the US, Przewalski’s horse in Mongolia, the Guam rail (a flightless bird), and island fox of California’s Channel Islands. Zoos can also help during a crisis: When bushfires raged across Australia in the summer of 2019-2020, Zoos Victoria was part of a state-led response to help wildlife.

If zoos were totally dedicated to the function of conservation, we might expect them to mostly house threatened species. But it’s clear that almost all zoos host non-threatened species in much greater numbers. Many zoos are focused on the big mammals and birds that draw audiences and help the zoos to make money, including elephants and giraffes; quite a lot of zoos exist solely as an entertainment business. In this day and age, I say that’s inappropriate. The possible detriment to the individual animals’ welfare is too high a price to pay for entertainment alone.

That’s not to say that zoos shouldn’t be a business at all. The care and feeding of animals can be extremely expensive: Food expenses for mammals in England’s Chester Zoo (which houses tens of thousands of animals) exceed $700,000 per year. I believe that it’s worthwhile for zoos to open their doors to the public to recoup some of this money, and to keep animals beyond the ones they are breeding or studying for conservation reasons in order to attract interest and attention — so long as the animals are kept in morally acceptable conditions that guarantee their welfare.

Opening doors to the public, of course, has a second benefit: education. In the US, 183 million people went to zoos and aquariums in 2022; nearly ten times more than attended professional football games. The opportunity for education is huge. Yet a lot of people don’t bother reading educational signs. And while animal shows are popular and good at conveying information, they can also, controversially, involve animal training. Many studies show that people tend to retain knowledge about animals from zoo visits, but whether that translates into pro-environmental action is debatable.

It seems intuitive to me that visiting animals in real life helps to foster an appreciation for the natural world. Virtual-reality goggles and movies about wildlife are worthwhile, but not the same. A friend of mine who works in the Amazon puts it this way: “To love the jungle, you need to smell the jungle.” Full immersion in real-life environments is a powerful experience that’s hard to replicate.

Some zoos have adopted the promising One Plan approach, which encourages zoos to work in collaboration with researchers and local communities on conservation activities. One good example is Zoos Victoria’s conservation breeding program for the Australian eastern barred bandicoot.

All zoos should make conservation their top priority, which will inevitably be accompanied by education and research. Without that, a zoo becomes just a business: one the world would be better off without.

Lea en español

10.1146/knowable-040323-1

Rafael Miranda is a conservation biologist at Instituto de Biodiversidad y Medioambiente (BIOMA) at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain.

This article originally appeared in Knowable Magazine, an independent journalistic endeavor from Annual Reviews. Sign up for the newsletter.

Knowable Magazine | Annual Reviews

Previously Published on knowablemagazine.org with Creative Commons License

***

Photo Credit: iStock

About Knowable Magazine

What is known? What isn’t known? Knowable Magazine, the digital publication from Annual Reviews, seeks to make that knowledge accessible to all. Knowable Magazine explores the real-world significance of scholarly work through a journalistic lens. We report on the current state of play across a wide variety of fields — from agriculture to high-energy physics; biochemistry to water security; the origins of the universe to psychology.

Review articles written by leading scholars from the 51 Annual Reviews journals serve as springboards for stories in Knowable Magazine. Through in-depth features, explainers, articles, essays, interviews, infographics, slideshows, and comics, Knowable Magazine presents insights from research to a broader audience. The content is published under a CC BY-ND copyright license, and the Annual Reviews journal articles featured in Knowable Magazine are free to all for a limited period. We encourage others to republish our content, guidelines for which can be found here.

Knowable Magazine content is thoroughly researched, reported, edited, copy-edited and fact-checked. Review articles in Annual Review journals provide ideas, but editorial decisions and reporting decisions are made by the magazine staff, guided by what will best inform and intrigue readers. In this task they are guided by a Magazine Advisory Group, which includes leading journalists and communicators working in a variety of media.

Knowable Magazine is supported by grants from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

