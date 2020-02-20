Do That One Thing You Are Afraid to Do

Today was a good day, to say the least. And I’m really proud of myself to take up the next challenge of expanding my skillsets.

Back in my previous company, I wrote a lot. Of course, that’s what you’re supposed to do as a content producer. But it wasn’t enough.

Don’t get me wrong. I love to write.

I love it so much that I’m writing full-time on Medium.

There’s also something else I love to do: creating. It’s only articles that I enjoy creating; I love the entire process of taking an idea and turning it into a finished product.

That’s why I’m taking up this project.

It’s very different from writing on Medium but I get to explore different possibilities. My client is giving me creative freedom and not restricting my vision.

At first, I was afraid.

What if I fail? What if I’m not good enough?

While I was contemplating whether to accept the project, there’s a little voice in my head saying,

“You wouldn’t know if you don’t at least try. What’s the worst the could happen?”

What is the worst outcome? They hate everything I did and refuse to pay the remaining half of the fee.

I highly doubt that would be the case. Even if there are some parts they dislike, I could always edit it.

Now, what’s the best outcome? They really love my work and want to continue this business relationship. Furthermore, this project will look good on my portfolio and they are willing to recommend me to their connections.

What happens when you do something you’ve never done before?

Learn something new

Adapt to changes

Think differently

Sure, it can get scary and uncomfortable but it helps you grow as a person.

Take it as a new challenge in your life. In the end, you might gain valuable lessons. Or you might learn it’s something you hate to do.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Would you rather do something and fail or live your life wishing you’ve tried doing that one thing?

—

This post was previously published on Medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com