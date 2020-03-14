Not Interested

I see you walking towards us

on the sidewalk

leash in hand

dog at the other end

wagging skipping slobbering smiling

such a happy pair.

you want your dog to make a friend

and you wouldn’t mind

making one either.

You and I

we’d likely get along just fine

but my dog couldn’t care less

about you

or your dog

or your kids

or your life

or anything else for that matter

other than winning the pissing contest

that she’s winning right now.

My dog actively doesn’t want

to meet your dog

not that she’s aggressive

just offensively uninterested.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com