Not Interested

I see you walking towards us
on the sidewalk
leash in hand
dog at the other end
wagging skipping slobbering smiling
such a happy pair.
you want your dog to make a friend
and you wouldn’t mind
making one either.
You and I
we’d likely get along just fine
but my dog couldn’t care less
about you
or your dog
or your kids
or your life
or anything else for that matter
other than winning the pissing contest
that she’s winning right now.
My dog actively doesn’t want
to meet your dog
not that she’s aggressive
just offensively uninterested.
—
Previously published on Medium.com.
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
Leave a Reply
.