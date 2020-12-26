Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Chaos Does Not Just Appear

Chaos Does Not Just Appear

You are a victim of nothing and no one.

Chaos does not just appear in your life.

You create it.

Drama does not just appear in your life.

You allow it.

Conditions, fear, anger, resentment, guilt, shame, pain, addiction are not your identity.

They are not necessary.

You hold on to them. They are not you.

You make them you.

You are eternal love, peace, and joy. These are the only natural states of your being.

Anything but eternal love, peace, and joy are choices.

They are decisions.

And you hold all of the decision-making power over your life.

If you are not in a state of love, peace, and joy…

…create a new reality.

It’s only yours to create.

You are a victim of nothing and no one.

You are only a victim of your choices and decisions.

This post was previously published on mikekitko.com.

Photo credit: Connor Jalberton on Unsplash

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

