Chaos does not just appear in your life.

You create it.

Drama does not just appear in your life.

You allow it.

Conditions, fear, anger, resentment, guilt, shame, pain, addiction are not your identity.

They are not necessary.

You hold on to them. They are not you.

You make them you.

You are eternal love, peace, and joy. These are the only natural states of your being.

Anything but eternal love, peace, and joy are choices.

They are decisions.

And you hold all of the decision-making power over your life.

If you are not in a state of love, peace, and joy…

…create a new reality.

It’s only yours to create.

You are a victim of nothing and no one.

You are only a victim of your choices and decisions.

—

This post was previously published on mikekitko.com.

***

—

Photo credit: Connor Jalberton on Unsplash