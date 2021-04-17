Choice. Thongs and a Dingo’s Dinner With Mark Kerr [Podcast]

By Danielle

What choices can you make to create a different future?

Today, Simone talks with Mark Kerr, an Access Consciousness facilitator and Gents Club member, about life, living, and making choices.

Listen to learn how the choices that you make and the actions that you take can create a different future and more possibilities than you ever imagined.

On today’s podcast:

Life changes

Choices that change your life

Just choose something

Choosing outside your comfort zone

Be you and choose

Links:

Get the bonus: Choice. Thongs and a Dingo’s Dinner with Mark Kerr & Simone Milasas

Learn how to choose something different and create your future.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.

