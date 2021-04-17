Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Choice. Thongs and a Dingo's Dinner With Mark Kerr [Podcast]

Choice. Thongs and a Dingo’s Dinner With Mark Kerr [Podcast]

Learn how the choices that you make and the actions that you take can create a different future and more possibilities than you ever imagined.

By Danielle

What choices can you make to create a different future?

Today, Simone talks with Mark Kerr, an Access Consciousness facilitator and Gents Club member, about life, living, and making choices.

Listen to learn how the choices that you make and the actions that you take can create a different future and more possibilities than you ever imagined.

On today’s podcast:

  • Life changes
  • Choices that change your life
  • Just choose something
  • Choosing outside your comfort zone
  • Be you and choose

Links:

Get the bonus: Choice. Thongs and a Dingo’s Dinner with Mark Kerr & Simone Milasas

Learn how to choose something different and create your future.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

