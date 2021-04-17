Choice. Thongs and a Dingo’s Dinner With Mark Kerr [Podcast]

By Danielle
What choices can you make to create a different future?
Today, Simone talks with Mark Kerr, an Access Consciousness facilitator and Gents Club member, about life, living, and making choices.
Listen to learn how the choices that you make and the actions that you take can create a different future and more possibilities than you ever imagined.
On today’s podcast:
- Life changes
- Choices that change your life
- Just choose something
- Choosing outside your comfort zone
- Be you and choose
Links:
Get the bonus: Choice. Thongs and a Dingo’s Dinner with Mark Kerr & Simone Milasas
Learn how to choose something different and create your future.
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.
***
Photo credit: Shutterstock
.