Consciousness Is Contagious [Podcast]

What can we choose today that creates the world to be greater than it was yesterday?

Gary Douglas, founder of Access Consciousness is renowned for doing business different. Paul Kearney shares what he has learned from working with him and moving from the corporate mindset to what could be perceived as an unconventional way of doing business and the adventures that have shown up in between.



In this episode you will get to explore:

Making your mark in the world.

True generosity of spirit.

It’s never about the money, it’s about the awareness.

Consciousness is really contagious.

