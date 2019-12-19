Get Daily Email
How Much Damage Does Christmas Drinking Do?

How Much Damage Does Christmas Drinking Do?

Sometimes, it can be hard to identify that alcohol is a problem for you, particularly during the festive period, as binge drinking becomes normalized.

Christmas time for many means getting together with the family, having a big Christmas dinner and treating ourselves to a tipple or two… or four! Drinking at Christmas has become part of the seasonal tradition, with 120 million units of Alcohol per week being consumed in England over the festive period, and Christmas parties that encourage people to drink, with only 37% of people staying sober whilst celebrating.

Christmas drinking disproportionately affects men, with 19% of men reporting binge drinking and 1 in 6 calling in sick to work due to drinking. This is often fueled by the increase in seasonal booze offers, and invitations to celebrations that typically involve heavy drinking.

Sometimes, it can be hard to identify that alcohol is a problem for you, particularly during the festive period, as binge drinking becomes normalized. Port of Call has put together this infographic, showing some key information around the damage drinking too much can do over Christmas:

How much damage does Christmas drinking do?
Provided by Port of Call


This content is brought to you by Jessica Foreman.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Jessica Foreman

Jessica Foreman is a Durham University graduate specializing in business and lifestyle based writing. She has developed her skills on projects surrounding The British Broadcasting Company, and running a print and online based magazine whilst at university. She is currently looking towards starting her Masters in Mobile and Personal Communications as well as broadening her horizons through traveling.

