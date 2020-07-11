Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

How Well are You Treating Yourself?

How Well are You Treating Yourself?

Actions speak loudest.

by Leave a Comment

Most of us spend time trying to be friends with other people. We focus on their needs, wants, and desires and try to supply everything for others.

However, we rarely focus our energy and time on taking care of ourselves, by exercising, making meals for ourselves, and taking care of our needs. Our actions show us how much we care about ourselves, the things we do versus the things we don’t do.

This video will allow you to do some journaling: What are some things that I am doing in my life, things that hurt me, that need to change? Am I in toxic and/or abusive relationships? Am I taking care of my mind, body, and soul? The way other people treat us matters and the way I treat myself matters even more? What can I do to show myself more love and respect?

I hope this video helps you on your beautiful road to more self-discovery and unconditional self-love. Keep Being Amazing!

 

◊♦◊

Photo: iStock

About Ashley Berges

I’ve dedicated my life to searching, advocating, and offering a powerful and practical perspective for people to live a more rewarding life. I work to share the necessary life tools for helping people to identify their true self, identifying one’s true life separate from the growing up process and the possible unhealthy family dynamic. Once you're able to identify the "original you", and discover what it is you believe at the core of your being, you can then cultivate and nurture a solid identity based on your values, beliefs, and finding unconditional self-love for yourself. I’m the host of the nationally syndicated radio show on USA Radio Networks, Live Your True Life Perspectives, we discuss topics on relationships, psychology, mindfulness, self-worth, and the list goes on. There’s also a podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Spreaker amongst others.
I created a show called The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime with some amazing celebrities being honest and true about themselves, how they feel and what they want from life. I’m the Live Your True Life Coach, Toxic Relationship to Divine Identity Coach and my latest book: The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life. The 10 Day Challenge is a lifetime guidebook to making the most of your life, to understanding your pure identity, and to become the best version of you.

Find me at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

