How Well are You Treating Yourself?

Most of us spend time trying to be friends with other people. We focus on their needs, wants, and desires and try to supply everything for others.

However, we rarely focus our energy and time on taking care of ourselves, by exercising, making meals for ourselves, and taking care of our needs. Our actions show us how much we care about ourselves, the things we do versus the things we don’t do.

This video will allow you to do some journaling: What are some things that I am doing in my life, things that hurt me, that need to change? Am I in toxic and/or abusive relationships? Am I taking care of my mind, body, and soul? The way other people treat us matters and the way I treat myself matters even more? What can I do to show myself more love and respect?

I hope this video helps you on your beautiful road to more self-discovery and unconditional self-love. Keep Being Amazing!

