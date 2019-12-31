Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Integrity Bank 13: When The Stars Aren't Aligned

Integrity Bank 13: When The Stars Aren’t Aligned

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about showing up and making deposits regardless of whether it feels like the stars are aligning or not.

by

There are times in life when it feels like the stars align and you can’t do anything wrong.

However, typically there are more days when things don’t feel aligned.

It’s easy to show up and do the work when things feel right.

The real champions and winners show up and do the work every single day whether things are aligned or not.

It is easy to regress. You need to make deposits every single day to continue to improve.

How are you going to show up when things aren’t good?

Show up every day no matter what.

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

