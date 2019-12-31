Integrity Bank 13: When The Stars Aren’t Aligned

—

There are times in life when it feels like the stars align and you can’t do anything wrong.

However, typically there are more days when things don’t feel aligned.

It’s easy to show up and do the work when things feel right.

The real champions and winners show up and do the work every single day whether things are aligned or not.

It is easy to regress. You need to make deposits every single day to continue to improve.

How are you going to show up when things aren’t good?

Show up every day no matter what.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about showing up and making deposits regardless of whether it feels like the stars are aligning or not.

LISTEN HERE:

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock