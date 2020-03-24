Integrity Bank 25: Some Days You’re Going To Have To Make Withdrawals

—

Some days you’re going to have to make withdrawals.

One reason for building the balance in your integrity bank is to become someone others can count on.

To make withdrawals in life, do you have the funds available?

The instant that you know you can’t follow through let them know.

Things will get in the way, and when that happens you need to be a person of your word.

When those moments arrive when you need to make a withdrawal, do you have the funds available?

Create a new agreement, tell them you’ll take care of it at another time.

Have nothing about it.

When you have to make the withdrawals, do it.

When you’ve been showing up and being a person of your word, you have the funds available.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about making withdrawals from your integrity bank. Life happens, and sometimes you can’t do what you said you would do because of circumstances that are out of your control. What do you do then?

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

