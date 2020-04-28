Integrity Bank 30: Do You Run Into The Wind?

—

Where in life do you choose to run into the wind, and when do you choose to run with the wind at your back?

Where in your life do you choose to go the other direction: the easy way?

More often then not we are forced to head into the wind. Things happen, and we don’t have a choice.

Where are some opportunities in your life for you to run into the wind?

Quit looking for the easy route.

There are days when you’re going to have to make withdrawals, but in order to do that, you need to make deposits and not always look for the easy way out.

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock