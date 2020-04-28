Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 30: Do You Run Into The Wind?

Integrity Bank 30: Do You Run Into The Wind?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about running into the wind versus running with the wind at your back. Where in your life do you take the easy way out?

by Leave a Comment

Where in life do you choose to run into the wind, and when do you choose to run with the wind at your back?

Where in your life do you choose to go the other direction: the easy way?

More often then not we are forced to head into the wind. Things happen, and we don’t have a choice.

Where are some opportunities in your life for you to run into the wind?

Quit looking for the easy route.

There are days when you’re going to have to make withdrawals, but in order to do that, you need to make deposits and not always look for the easy way out.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about running into the wind versus running with the wind at your back. Where in your life do you take the easy way out?

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.