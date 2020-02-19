Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Meaningful Action

Meaningful Action

The own your truth podcast: Naomi Seligman

by Leave a Comment

 

As a nationally-recognized strategic communications leader, social innovator, and the CEO of Tower26, Naomi Seligman has advised congressional leaders, entertainment visionaries, and advocacy groups on how to maximize their social impact and solve some of the most pressing problems facing our nation today.

When I was introduced to Naomi and learned about the significance of her work and the impact she was making across so many industries, my first thought was: “How can one human being become such a powerful force for change in so many people’s lives and also maintain the balance in their own life?

What she shared during our interview gave me a whole new perspective on life, work, family, and the choices we make to become the example that inspires the next generation.

Naomi’s story is the origin story of courage and this episode will open your eyes to the possibilities that you can create by taking meaningful action in your life.

.

.

Previously published on Ownyourtruthpodcast.libsyn.com.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.