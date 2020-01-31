Overcoming the Terror of Indecision

Long before #MeToo, a beautiful young lady by the name of Erica found herself seduced by an incredibly charming man. Smitten, she thought all her dreams had come true. She had found her one true love.

That is until the honeymoon was over, and he turned out to be a controlling, insecure, manipulative, abusive, raging narcissist.

Terrified of being alone and having to listen to her mother and friends blab on about how the perfect man is out there — while simultaneously making her feel like a piece of sh*t — she lived in the hope that his behavior would change.

If only!

As time passed, she went from being relaxed, carefree, and loving to anxious, depressed, and terrified.

When she looked in the mirror, she saw a picture of little worth staring back at her as she began to believe this was her destiny and all she deserved.

She had been summoned to a life of sh*t and had nobody to blame but herself.

Years passed where not one day went by that she didn’t question her courage or contemplate running away. The questions loomed large…

Where would she go?

What would she do?

What’s to say things wouldn’t be worse elsewhere?

And how could any decent man genuinely love her?

And so, she continued to talk herself out of making the most important decision of her life.

That is until one day while eating her spinach, this prick picked the wrong time to f*ck with her, giving rise to a fury he — or she — had never known.