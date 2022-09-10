I wake up every single day to create more success and happiness in my life. Because of this, I get to share that success and happiness with the world. I get to help other people create more success and happiness in their lives and businesses as well.

This Brings Me Joy

That’s what brings me joy.

Five years ago, I was an executive leader in corporate America, and when I walked into work, I would switch gears and I would be somebody different. I would show up differently. I would make different decisions than I normally would in my own life. It’s like I completely changed who I was, because of where I was.

Personally, I believe that there’s no way to truly feel successful and happy when you have to morph yourself to go where you’re going.

In fact, I never wanted to be in those businesses. From all of that experience in transforming my life, and changing how I show up, in changing how I create income and how I share my gifts and talents with the world, I learned three significant factors to creating more success and happiness.

Rules for creating success and happiness:

Be who you are. Show up as you are, as you desire to be, as you’re built. Never change yourself or morph yourself, shrink yourself, expand yourself, for the environment that you’re in, for the community that you’re in. Show up as you all the time. Do what you love. Don’t settle. Do. Not. Settle. You don’t need to sacrifice and struggle your way to success. You don’t need to do things that you hate in order to create success. You don’t need to stress to create success. Do what you love. The highest levels of success and happiness for you are found in what you love to do. Appreciate what you have. Appreciating what you have is more important than attaining more or creating more or expanding your empire or expanding your reach. Appreciate what you have already accomplished. This is a golden asset to creating success and happiness.

There is a magical word for each of these – authenticity, passion and gratitude.

When you show up constantly in a state of authenticity, and passion and gratitude, your success and happiness will naturally expand. When you show up as you are, to do what you love, and appreciate what you’ve accomplished up to this point, I promise you everything you want above and beyond that will come to you naturally.

You don’t need to stress. You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need conflict. You don’t need to sacrifice on a daily basis in order to create what you want.

All you have to do is show up in authenticity in your true passion, and be grateful for everything you have, who you are and what you’ve created up to this point.

You don’t need to kill yourself to succeed. Ever.

Shift From Survival To Service

This post was previously published on Livesoulout.com.

Photo credit: Shutterstock