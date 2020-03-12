The Best Advice Is the Advice You Listen To

How do you become a better person?

Part of it is who your surround yourself with.

Some of it is your mindset.

But most of success I believe comes down not to the advice you take but the advice you take; listen to and apply within your life.

Listening is easy. Application is hard.

Six years ago I listened to former President Bill Clinton speak about the future of the global economy and the 21st century workforce. I took pages of notes during his speech and I made an oath to myself that day that I would take the advice he shared in that room with myself and others and apply it to my own life as a leader. His advice was the best. Why? Because I listened to it.

If you have kids, what frustrates you about being a parent? Probably the fact that you often tell you kids to do something and they don’t do it. They don’t listen to your advice.

Adults are just like most kids. We are bombarded with an abundance of advice each day; yet rarely do we take it, use it an apply it in our lives.

I want you to make a commitment to yourself today to do a better job listening and applying advice into your life. Set a calendar reminder in your phone for the start of each day which literally says, “Listen and apply advice”.

If you can successfully apply advice that has been gifted to you in your life you will soon find yourself living a great life. You will also naturally begin to find opportunities to hand that advice down to others whom you interact with each day.

Next, pass advice along.

Advice is a gift. If you have gifts, you need to share those gifts. This should be as natural to you as taking a warm shower.

If you have read this far you have probably thought about advice that you have been gifted that could benefit a family member, friend, co worker or acquaintance. I would encourage you to reach out to that person or persons and give them that advice today. Help them go from good to great.

Which leads me to my final thought:

People need advice.

“Never underestimate the pain of a person, because in all honesty, everyone is struggling. Some people are better at hiding it than others”. -Will Smith

Will is right. Most people are going about their days living lives they want to change working a job they want to quit. in Canada alone about 1 in 5 people suffer from mental health issues that often unseen. Many people all over the world are suffering with anxiety. In fact, we have the highest rates of anxiety ever recorded in human history.

Be a beacon for all people. Give the gift of advice. Lift people up and add some depth of compassion to humanity.

We can all use the gift of advice.

