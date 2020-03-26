The Moment Momentum Takes Over

When you know your why, your what and how unveil themselves naturally.

It is a beautiful thing.

When your what and how begin to become action items on your calendar and to do lists, you begin to build momentum in all areas of your life.

This momentum is also a beautiful thing. Momentum brings results over time. Results over time continue to feed your why, and the cycle continues like a continuous feedback loop. Incredible!

Simply put: M = R x T

How do you generate momentum in your life? In an Organization? In your relationships?

The first thing you need to do is fully know your why. Why do you do what you do every day? Why do you work at your job? Why are you taking that degree? Why do you get out of bed in the morning? Answer these questions and you will begin to uncover your why.

Most people never truly get to this stage of their lives, mostly because they do not slow down enough to answer the questions that only their heart can answer.

My encouragement for you today is that you make this a priority and unveil this in your own life. Make some time todayto discover or refine your why.

Once you discover your why, you need to begin to live a life where your why receives greater intention.

Wait, what?

Simply put, take those reasons you get out of bed in the morning and put them into thoughts and actions on your daily and weekly calendars. Set tasks that are relevant to your why. Set priorities that will add value to your why. Live with intention, especially in this space.

Once you begin to do this, momentum will eventually be generated. This is where life becomes a harmonious balance between your “should do’s”, your “must do’s” and your, “I want to do’s”. It is a beautiful thing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Once a collection of snow flakes roll down the mountain together, given the right conditions, they begin to clump together forming a larger collection of snow flakes. This creates a snowball. As the snowball continues downward it grows bigger and moves faster due to its weight and gravity together speeding up the process of rolling. Eventually that few collection of snow flakes becomes a massive, fast moving powerful ball of snow.

That is what happens when your why gets paired with momentum over time.

It is a beautiful thing and I hope each one of you get to experience this in your own life.

—

This post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Medium