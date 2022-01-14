Wanna Give Up Getting Something Right or Fixing Something? [Podcast]

By Danielle

.

.

About this show:

This episode, Simone is joined by Christopher Hughes!

“How did I get so lucky to have so many amazing people in my life? And one that is always has my back and is truly a great friend, is Christopher Hughes

We chatted today, and ran a lot of processes on not getting it right, not trying to fix something, not creating a problem. We ask you to indulge in a life for you that includes actually choosing for you. No matter what. ”

Find out more about Chris:

https://www.accessconsciousness.com/christopherhughes

—

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock